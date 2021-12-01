Moray council boss tells military to stop destabilising Scottish communities

Defence chiefs have been urged to rethink the “very unsettling” way they handle decisions on the future of military bases in Scotland.

Graham Leadbitter, the leader of Moray Council, said the Ministry of Defence must find a “better way” of working with local groups and decision-makers.

He was speaking after Kinloss Barracks was spared the axe last week, following months of uncertainty over its future amid the latest Army restructuring exercise.

Kinloss had previously survived a closure threat in 2016, having only been turned into an Army barracks in 2012, when the previous RAF base was shut down at the site.

While its future is secure now, nearby RAF Lossiemouth has also been tipped for closure in the past.

Leuchars Station in Fife and Fort George barracks at Ardersier faced prolonged periods of uncertainty in recent years as well.

‘There really must be a better way’

Mr Leadbitter, an SNP councillor, said: “While the news of Kinloss remaining open is very welcome, it lifts that uncertainty, this has happened on more than one occasion for Moray.

“The current process is very unsettling for local communities, whether that is here in Moray, or anywhere else where there is a risk of losing a military base.”

He continued: “The impact to the local economy of having a military footprint is very positive and significant, but the other side of that coin is that when there is a threat to that base, or if a base is rapidly expanded, it can put significant pressure on local economies and local services.

“There really must be a better way for the MoD and the UK Government to approach these decisions.

“It should involve much better communication with local communities, and properly recognise and support communities to either support increases in personnel, or recover from a reduction in personnel.”

Mr Leadbitter was involved in the latest campaign to save Kinloss Barracks after it was reported in October that the 39 Engineer Regiment could be moved from the base.

Fresh doubts were also raised about Fort George, after it was suggested that the Black Watch battalion could leave earlier than the 2032 date previously given when the closure of the base was confirmed in 2016.

Last week, under the “Future Soldier” restructuring, it was confirmed that the 39 Engineer Regiment would remain at Kinloss, and be joined by another “sub unit”.

Meanwhile, ministers said the Black Watch would leave Fort George barracks in 2029 and relocate to Leuchars.

‘Information is scant’

On Fort George, the Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson said: “It’s going to be a big financial hit, we know that.

“But they can’t just walk away and leave us that great, big hulk of a building to do something with – I need to know exactly who owns it.

“Obviously Historic Environment Scotland have got something there, they either own it or lease it or something, but it might not be the whole thing.

“So we need to speak to their property people. And if they (the Army) are going to pull out of the Highlands, then we need to talk about all that housing they have in Inverness, which lies empty half the time.

“We need to know what they are doing, and information is scant.”

The Ministry of Defence was contacted for comment.