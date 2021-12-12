Social care staff urged to get booster Covid jabs amid spread of Omicron variant

Care home staff and those working in social care are being urged to get the booster vaccine in the fight against the spread of Omicron variant.

The Scottish Government has released financial support for care providers to allow staff at such facilities to get the jab during work hours without having to take annual leave or loose earnings.

It was launched to encourage more care workers to get the booster in light of the new strain, which is now predicted to become the dominant variant in Scotland within days.

According to the latest data, rates of uptake of the booster vaccine among social care staff are currently lower than in other sectors such as frontline healthcare workers.

A total of 72% of frontline healthcare workers have received their third jab, compared to 47.7% of social care workers and 54.8% of care home staff.

Getting booster jab ‘more important than ever’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf thanked staff for their ongoing efforts but said the new Omicron variant has made getting the booster more important than ever.

He said: “I’m very grateful to all our social care workers for their continued resilience and ongoing commitment during what I know continues to be a very difficult time.

“I know staff are likely to be feeling particularly fatigued after more than 20 months of the pandemic and I want to thank you all for supporting each other and working together as we continue to navigate through this.

“However we know that the rate of take up among those working in care homes and social care is not as high as in other sectors. It is crucial, especially for those working with some of our most vulnerable citizens, that you get your booster if you have not already done so.

“Even if you’ve been double-vaccinated, we know your immunity against Covid-19 wanes over time. Getting your booster is even more important with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“Please do so as soon as possible. Getting vaccinated is vital in protecting you, those you care for, and your friends and family.”