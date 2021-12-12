Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Social care providers to receive financial support to help get staff boosted

By Rachel Amery
December 12, 2021, 2:04 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 2:08 pm
Health and social care staff are being urged to get their booster vaccine

Social care providers are to get financial help from the Scottish Government to help ensure their staff are able to get their booster vaccines.

The government is urging all care home staff and those working in social care to get their coronavirus booster vaccine to help in the fight against the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Currently rates of uptake are lower among social care staff, with only 47.7% of frontline social care workers and 54.8% of care home staff having had a booster jab.

Now financial support will be made available to social care providers to make sure there are no additional costs if employees need to get vaccinated during working hours, such as making sure staff do not lose any earnings or have to take annual leave days to do so.

‘Your immunity wanes over time’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says health and social care staff need to get their booster jabs “as soon as possible”.

He said: “I want to thank everyone working in social care who has taken up the offer of vaccination, and has had a booster jag.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

“But I want to encourage every single social care worker to get themselves vaccinated.

“Even if you’ve been double vaccinated, we know your immunity against Covid-19 wanes over time.

“Getting your booster is even more important with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“Please do so as soon as possible.

“I’m very grateful to all our social care workers for their continued resilience and ongoing commitment during what I know continues to be a very difficult time.

“I know staff are likely to be feeling particularly fatigued after more than 20 months of the pandemic and I want to thank you all for supporting each other and working together as we continue to navigate through this.

Booster vaccine take-up in health and social care staff is lower than in other sectors

“However we know that the rate of take-up among those working in care homes and social care is not as high as in other sectors.

“It is crucial, especially for those working with some of our most vulnerable citizens, that you get your booster if you have not already done so.

“Getting vaccinated is vital in protecting you, those you care for, and your friends and family.”

Social care staff urged to book appointment

As well as getting their booster jab, health and social care staff are being encouraged to test themselves regularly as well to help stop the spread of the virus.

Workers can book an appointment to get a booster jab via the NHS Inform online booking portal, or check their local health board’s websites and social media channels to see if there are any walk-in clinics available.

Those who do not have online access can book an appointment by calling 0800 030 8013.

Top government adviser fears unvaccinated people being hospitalised over winter with Covid

