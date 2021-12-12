Social care providers to receive financial support to help get staff boosted

An error occurred. Please try again.

Social care providers are to get financial help from the Scottish Government to help ensure their staff are able to get their booster vaccines.

The government is urging all care home staff and those working in social care to get their coronavirus booster vaccine to help in the fight against the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Currently rates of uptake are lower among social care staff, with only 47.7% of frontline social care workers and 54.8% of care home staff having had a booster jab.

Now financial support will be made available to social care providers to make sure there are no additional costs if employees need to get vaccinated during working hours, such as making sure staff do not lose any earnings or have to take annual leave days to do so.

‘Your immunity wanes over time’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says health and social care staff need to get their booster jabs “as soon as possible”.

He said: “I want to thank everyone working in social care who has taken up the offer of vaccination, and has had a booster jag.

“But I want to encourage every single social care worker to get themselves vaccinated.

“Even if you’ve been double vaccinated, we know your immunity against Covid-19 wanes over time.

“Getting your booster is even more important with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“Please do so as soon as possible.

“I’m very grateful to all our social care workers for their continued resilience and ongoing commitment during what I know continues to be a very difficult time.

“I know staff are likely to be feeling particularly fatigued after more than 20 months of the pandemic and I want to thank you all for supporting each other and working together as we continue to navigate through this.

“However we know that the rate of take-up among those working in care homes and social care is not as high as in other sectors.

“It is crucial, especially for those working with some of our most vulnerable citizens, that you get your booster if you have not already done so.

“Getting vaccinated is vital in protecting you, those you care for, and your friends and family.”

Social care staff urged to book appointment

As well as getting their booster jab, health and social care staff are being encouraged to test themselves regularly as well to help stop the spread of the virus.

If you work in social care, you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu vaccine. Get more information and book your appointment online ➡️ https://t.co/e1MflYgZYp pic.twitter.com/SIlaxmcDn1 — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) December 12, 2021

Workers can book an appointment to get a booster jab via the NHS Inform online booking portal, or check their local health board’s websites and social media channels to see if there are any walk-in clinics available.

Those who do not have online access can book an appointment by calling 0800 030 8013.