Woman dies after being hit by a car in Montrose

A woman has died after sustaining fatal injuries when she was hit by a car while walking on the pavement in Montrose.

The incident happened around 8.20pm on Saturday, December 11, when a black Honda Civic sport struck the 61-year-old woman.

It happened on Newhame Road in Montrose. Emergency services were called however, the woman died at the scene. Her family have been made aware.

The driver, a male was uninjured in the collision and police are now trying to establish a full version of events and are appealing for information.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that will help with our investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, anyone who may have seen the car before the crash and has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact us.

“If you can assist with our enquiries please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3298 of Saturday, 11 December, 2021.”