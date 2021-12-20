Nicola Sturgeon: ‘No intention to change Omicron Covid advice for Christmas Day’

An error occurred. Please try again.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government has no current plans to make changes to Christmas Covid guidance amid concerns about the Omicron variant.

People have been asked to limit gatherings to three households to reduce the spread.

Pleas have been made to cut contact with others as much as possible in the run-up to the weekend.

However, Ms Sturgeon has stressed Scots can make Christmas Day plans based on the current Omicron and Covid guidance.

What is current Omicron situation?

Ms Sturgeon is due to update the Scottish Parliament at about 2pm on Tuesday about the current Omciron and Covid situation in the run-up to Christmas.

Scotland reported 6,734 Covid cases on Monday – the highest daily total since September 3.

Ministers are due to meet in the morning to discuss whether any extra restrictions, including business support, is required.

However, the first minister has stressed there will be no further updates to household mixing guidance – meaning people can press on with their current Christmas Day plans.

In a series of tweets, Ms Sturgeon urged Scots to cut contacts as much as possible before the big day while keeping festive dinners on Christmas Day and Boxing Day to reduce the risk of spreading the Omicron Covid variant.

1/ @scotgov 🎄 advice:

➡️Cut contacts as much as poss in run up to Xmas Day – helps slow spread & also reduce risk of you catching virus & having to isolate at Xmas

➡️Keep Xmas/Boxing Day dinners as small as family circumstances allow, test in advance, wash hands, open windows https://t.co/j5zL1XMqs0 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 20, 2021

She also encouraged people to do lateral flow tests before meeting while washing hands regularly and opening windows.

She added: “There’s no intention on part of the Scottish Government to change our advice about household mixing up to and over Christmas weekend – I know how important clarity and certainty is at this stage.

“However, after the Christmas weekend, please cut contacts again and stay at home for as much as possible for a period.

“Cabinet will consider data tomorrow and consider whether any further (separate to household mixing) steps required in period ahead.

“We will also consider what further business support we can provide – I know how difficult our advice is for many, especially in hospitality.

“I will make a statement to the Scottish Parliament at approximately 2pm with an update on current situation and setting out cabinet’s conclusions.

“We will also press UK Government to do more to support business – I was disappointed no such decisions were taken by it today.”

Could Covid rules still change after Christmas?

Ms Sturgeon has praised Scots for following revised Covid advice issued last week – explaining she hoped it would begin to have an effect on case numbers.

The first minister said the situation continues to remain “challenging” but said there were reasons to be “optimistic” due to the speed of the vaccine booster rollout.

Ms Sturgeon said following the latest advice would help to avoid a spike in Covid cases after Christmas due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch said the country is “nowhere near” the peak of the latest wave – adding it may take until late January or early February for it to arrive.

He told the BBC: “We are not powerless, there are things we can do to make that peak smaller or even delay it to give us more time because the more we delay the more we vaccinate.”

Professor Leitch explained the key to reduce or delay the peak was for people to reduce socialising as much as possible and maintaining social distancing.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “ruling nothing out” in England to control the spread of coronavirus.

Following a two-hour cabinet meeting on Monday, he said: “Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS. And we won’t hesitate to take that action.”