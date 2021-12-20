Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon: ‘No intention to change Omicron Covid advice for Christmas Day’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government has no current plans to make changes to Christmas Covid guidance amid concerns about the Omicron variant.
By David Mackay
December 20, 2021, 6:43 pm Updated: December 20, 2021, 7:33 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon updating the press on Tuesday, after speaking in the Scottish Parliament on the Omicron variant.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government has no current plans to make changes to Christmas Covid guidance amid concerns about the Omicron variant.

People have been asked to limit gatherings to three households to reduce the spread.

Pleas have been made to cut contact with others as much as possible in the run-up to the weekend.

However, Ms Sturgeon has stressed Scots can make Christmas Day plans based on the current Omicron and Covid guidance.

What is current Omicron situation?

Ms Sturgeon is due to update the Scottish Parliament at about 2pm on Tuesday about the current Omciron and Covid situation in the run-up to Christmas.

Scotland reported 6,734 Covid cases on Monday – the highest daily total since September 3.

Ministers are due to meet in the morning to discuss whether any extra restrictions, including business support, is required.

However, the first minister has stressed there will be no further updates to household mixing guidance – meaning people can press on with their current Christmas Day plans.

In a series of tweets, Ms Sturgeon urged Scots to cut contacts as much as possible before the big day while keeping festive dinners on Christmas Day and Boxing Day to reduce the risk of spreading the Omicron Covid variant.

She also encouraged people to do lateral flow tests before meeting while washing hands regularly and opening windows.

She added: “There’s no intention on part of the Scottish Government to change our advice about household mixing up to and over Christmas weekend – I know how important clarity and certainty is at this stage.

“However, after the Christmas weekend, please cut contacts again and stay at home for as much as possible for a period.

“Cabinet will consider data tomorrow and consider whether any further (separate to household mixing) steps required in period ahead.

“We will also consider what further business support we can provide – I know how difficult our advice is for many, especially in hospitality.

“I will make a statement to the Scottish Parliament at approximately 2pm with an update on current situation and setting out cabinet’s conclusions.

“We will also press UK Government to do more to support business – I was disappointed no such decisions were taken by it today.”

Could Covid rules still change after Christmas?

Ms Sturgeon has praised Scots for following revised Covid advice issued last week – explaining she hoped it would begin to have an effect on case numbers.

The first minister said the situation continues to remain “challenging” but said there were reasons to be “optimistic” due to the speed of the vaccine booster rollout.

Ms Sturgeon said following the latest advice would help to avoid a spike in Covid cases after Christmas due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

Jason Leitch speaking at a Covid briefing.
Scotland’s national clinical director, Jason Leitch.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch said the country is “nowhere near” the peak of the latest wave – adding it may take until late January or early February for it to arrive.

He told the BBC: “We are not powerless, there are things we can do to make that peak smaller or even delay it to give us more time because the more we delay the more we vaccinate.”

Professor Leitch explained the key to reduce or delay the peak was for people to reduce socialising as much as possible and maintaining social distancing.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “ruling nothing out” in England to control the spread of coronavirus.

Following a two-hour cabinet meeting on Monday, he said: “Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS. And we won’t hesitate to take that action.”

