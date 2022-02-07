Nicola Sturgeon slams ‘offensive’ Boris Johnson over claims he sang ‘I Will Survive’ to new spin chief

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon has hit out at Boris Johnson after he reportedly sang “I Will Survive” to his new spin chief when asked if he would be able to remain in office.

Guto Harri, who was appointed as Number 10’s new communications director, claimed the prime minister poked fun at calls for him to quit over the partygate scandal.

The new top Tory aide said the Conservative leader started to sing as he quoted the classic Gloria Gaynor pop tune.

Mr Johnson is said to have kept on singing the disco classic before his new spin chief joined in with him.

Scotland’s first minister criticised the Tory leader for allegedly making light of the Covid party scandal which has dogged him in recent weeks.

‘This isn’t funny’

Ms Sturgeon wrote: “So many people still struggling with the impacts and trauma of Covid, or worrying about the spiraling costs of living but for Boris & Co it’s all just a bit of a laugh.

“This isn’t funny – in the current circumstances, it is offensive.”

The prime minister has repeatedly brushed off calls to resign over the Number 10 parties held while the nation was under harsh Covid restrictions.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report last week blasted “serious failures” of leadership, while 12 parties are being investigated by police.

The BBC reported that Mr Harri told the PM he was “reporting for duty” when he walked into his office and “started to salute”.

‘Likeable character’

The new Tory aide also reportedly said Mr Johnson can often act like a “clown”, but added that he is a “likeable character”.

Mr Harri’s previously worked for Boris Johnson as his communications chief when he became mayor of London in 2008.

But he was later critical of the current Tory leader over Brexit.

Mass exodus from Downing Street

His appointment came after the Prime Minister was hit by a string of resignations from within Number 10.

Five special advisers stepped down from their posts as pressure continued to mount on the Conservative leader.

Policy chief Munira Mirza quit over Mr Johnson’s false claims Labour rival Keir Starmer had failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile.

The PM’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds also made his exit from the government after becoming embroiled in anger over the May 2020 Downing Street garden party.