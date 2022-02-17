Cost of living crisis: SNP failed to model how shutting nuclear power stations would hit bills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP ministers failed to model how shutting Scotland’s nuclear power stations would hit energy prices.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson admitted the government did not “explicitly calculate” the impact closing sites would have on bills.

Hunterston B power station in Ayrshire was closed last month, while Torness near Dunbar is to be decommissioned in 2028.

It means Scotland will have no nuclear plants operating by the end of the decade, despite families being hit by soaring energy costs.

Regulator Ofgem recently revealed bills could rise significantly in April as they lifted the price cap by more than 50%.

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr quizzed Michael Matheson on the closures and has now hit out at the government’s record.

‘Remarkable’

He said: “It is remarkable that the SNP have not carried out any modelling on these closures.

“They have pressed ahead with shutting down these power stations and have ruled out using nuclear as a future energy source.

“Yet they can’t tell us what impact this will have for consumers, which raises serious questions over why this policy decision has been taken.

“They are turning their back on nuclear energy and jeopardising future jobs and energy supplies but can’t answer basic questions or have simply failed to carry out any impact assessments.

“The SNP are being naïve in being completely opposed to nuclear energy and the very least they could have done was undertake this modelling.”

‘Poor value for money’

In a written answer to a parliamentary question from Mr Kerr, Mr Matheson claimed nuclear power stations are “poor value” for consumers.

He said: “We do not have modelling explicitly calculating the potential impact of the closures of Hunterston and Torness however we believe that nuclear power represents poor value for consumers.

“There remains considerable uncertainty around the economics of new nuclear generation, and the long-term storage of nuclear waste remains a difficult issue.”

‘Reliable source of clean energy’

Nuclear Industry Association chief Tom Greatrex claimed Scotland could be forced to burn more gas to meet energy demands despite pressures to meet net zero environmental targets.

The former Labour MP said: “Scotland’s nuclear stations have been the cheapest, most reliable source of clean electricity throughout this energy crisis.

“Together, Torness and Hunterston B have been the two most productive green energy assets in Scottish history, and without them, we will have to burn more gas to fill the gaps in power generation.

“Scotland’s impressive record on low carbon power has been underpinned by our nuclear power for generations.

“If that is not to be squandered then nuclear will need to be part of our future clean power mix.”