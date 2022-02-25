SNP MP on Ukraine trip calls for ‘Londongrad’ financial sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SNP MP on Ukraine trip calls for ‘Londongrad’ financial sanctions

By Andy Philip
February 25, 2022, 3:00 pm
MP Dave Doogan was in Ukraine before the invasion.
An MP who took part in talks with Ukrainians before the Russian invasion says it’s time for a “no holds barred” attack on Russian cash flowing into Britain.

Dave Doogan, the SNP defence procurement spokesman, claimed sanctions before the shock attack on February 24 had “barely scratched the surface”.

The Angus politician called for further action in an interview on The Stooshie, the politics podcast from DC Thomson.

Mr Doogan had earlier been to Ukraine with SNP colleagues Stewart McDonald and Alyn Smith.

He justified the visit, which had been criticised by some as “grandstanding” while the UK Government was attempting to intervene in the crisis.

‘Londongrad and the laundromat’

He said wealthy oligarchs, shell companies and money launderers have to be tackled “no holds barred”.

“Just to be really clear – Russian money isn’t integrated into the UK economy, it’s integrated into the London economy,” he told Courier politics editor Derek Healey.

“Londongrad and the laundromat, where you put your rubles in and you get your dollars out. That’s what’s happening here.”

In the latest episode, Mr Doogan says the Conservative party has to root out any influence from Russian money.

And he criticises his former party colleague Alex Salmond for appearing on Russian state broadcaster RT.

“The behaviour of Russia as a  belligerent an antidemocratic entity would, in my view, negates any possible advantage to appearing,” he says.

“Having any association with Russia Today, the Kremlin or any of its tentacles is not appropriate.”

Mr Salmond suspended his programme after it aired on Thursday, but has not confirmed it will be off air for good.

