SNP MP on Ukraine trip calls for ‘Londongrad’ financial sanctions

An MP who took part in talks with Ukrainians before the Russian invasion says it’s time for a “no holds barred” attack on Russian cash flowing into Britain.

Dave Doogan, the SNP defence procurement spokesman, claimed sanctions before the shock attack on February 24 had “barely scratched the surface”.

The Angus politician called for further action in an interview on The Stooshie, the politics podcast from DC Thomson.

Mr Doogan had earlier been to Ukraine with SNP colleagues Stewart McDonald and Alyn Smith.

He justified the visit, which had been criticised by some as “grandstanding” while the UK Government was attempting to intervene in the crisis.

‘Londongrad and the laundromat’

He said wealthy oligarchs, shell companies and money launderers have to be tackled “no holds barred”.

“Just to be really clear – Russian money isn’t integrated into the UK economy, it’s integrated into the London economy,” he told Courier politics editor Derek Healey.

“Londongrad and the laundromat, where you put your rubles in and you get your dollars out. That’s what’s happening here.”

In the latest episode, Mr Doogan says the Conservative party has to root out any influence from Russian money.

And he criticises his former party colleague Alex Salmond for appearing on Russian state broadcaster RT.

“The behaviour of Russia as a belligerent an antidemocratic entity would, in my view, negates any possible advantage to appearing,” he says.

“Having any association with Russia Today, the Kremlin or any of its tentacles is not appropriate.”

Mr Salmond suspended his programme after it aired on Thursday, but has not confirmed it will be off air for good.

