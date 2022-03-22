EXCLUSIVE: P&O Ferries ‘fair work’ warning over link to Scotland’s freeports

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP Government has sent a shot across the bows of the owners of scandal-hit P&O Ferries after they were linked to a bid for Scotland’s new green freeports.

It follows concerns from an MP that parent company DP World is expected to submit proposals when the bidding process opens in later this month.

P&O Ferries fired more than 800 workers without notice over video call last week, claiming the business is no longer viable under the current mode of operation.

Seafarers from abroad brought in to replace the British crews will be paid as little as £1.80 an hour, according to unions.

Reacting, the government said any application to become a “green freeport” which cannot demonstrate a clear commitment to fair work practices “will not be supported by the Scottish Government”.

DP World, which is ultimately owned by Dubai’s ruling royal family, already operates two deep water ports at London Gateway and Southampton.

It did not respond to multiple requests for comment last night.

‘Urgently review’ freeports deal

MP Neale Hanvey, who leads the Alba group at Westminster, wants First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to “urgently review” the Scottish Government’s freeports partnership with the UK Government.

Mr Hanvey said: “I am urging the first minister to review her government’s enthusiastic commitment to Tory plans for green freeports in Scotland so she can fully assess the employment practices of companies such as DP World.

“The sheer disregard shown to hard-working employees of P&O Ferries is nothing short of sickening and Nicola Sturgeon must not betray these workers further by awarding government contracts to companies using such ruthless practices to massage their own profits.”

Who will decide new green freeports?

The heart of DP World’s global operation is the enormous Jebel Ali port, which boasts both the world’s largest artificial harbour and biggest free trade zones.

Green ports are the Scottish equivalent of a freeport, which gives companies in enterprise zones beneficial tax arrangements.

The agreement between Holyrood and Westminster states that both governments will be given an “equal say” throughout the assessment and selection process.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with us earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted Rosyth could be named as one of Scotland’s two green freeports.

Mr Hanvey, a former SNP MP, highlighted his former party members voted decisively against the establishment of freeports at a previous conference.

Alba claims the Scottish Government’s commitment to freeports could make it more difficult for an independent Scotland to be accepted into the EU.

It says that the European Parliament called for freeports to be axed across all member states in April 2019 “given their reputation for tax evasion, money laundering and facilitating organised crime activity”.

‘Completely unacceptable’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Any applications to become green freeports which cannot show a clear commitment to fair work practices will not be supported by the Scottish Government.

“The manner in which P&O decisions have been communicated is completely unacceptable.

“Scottish ministers expect all businesses to apply fair labour practices and treat their staff with respect.

“P&O Ferries have fallen well short of that standard.”