Boris Johnson mocks Ian Blackford with ‘fat jibe’ for second time during PMQs

Boris Johnson appeared to hit out with another fat jibe at Ian Blackford after he was accused of ignoring the cost-of-living crisis and partying through lockdown.

The Tory leader claimed he and the SNP Westminster chief were both “a living testament to the benefits of moderation” during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Blackford claimed the Tories were partying through the cost-of-living crisis, referencing a London dinner for MPs held by Mr Johnson last night.

He also slammed the prime minister for Westminster bashes held during lockdown after the Met Police confirmed plans to issue 20 partygate fines yesterday.

But Mr Johnson hit back with a jibe seemingly mocking both his own weight and that of his SNP rival.

It’s the second time the prime minister has appeared to aim a fat jibe at Mr Blackford during PMQs.

Two months ago he claimed the senior SNP MP had been “eating more cake” than him in a heated row over a lockdown birthday party.

‘Fatphobia’ accusations

Mr Johnson was accused of being “fatphobic” but claimed he has a good working relationship with Mr Blackford behind the scenes.

Today Mr Blackford said: “Last night millions of families will have been desperately trying to figure out how they will possibly afford the £700 energy price hike that will hit them this Friday.

“At the very same time Tory MPs were gathering across the street for a champagne bash in the Park Plaza.

“We all know that the Tories partied during lockdown and now they’re partying through the cost-of-living emergency.”

‘Absolute baloney’

He blasted the prime minister’s response that the Conservatives were doing plenty to help households cover their bills as “absolute baloney”.

Last night Mr Blackford again urged the prime minister to quit and accused him of misleading parliament over the partygate fiasco.

Labour leader Keir Starmer again called for Mr Johnson to go following Wednesday’s developments.

An SNP spokesperson said: “It’s telling that Boris Johnson was more interested in making these snide remarks rather than being able to answer Ian Blackford’s question on the Tory cost-of-living crisis hammering households and pushing people into poverty.

“Despite these personal insults, Ian Blackford and the SNP will keep our focus on what really matters to people right now – the cost-of-living emergency which the Prime Minister and his Chancellor are failing to fix.”

