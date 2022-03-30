Concern growing for missing teenager, 17, with purple hair believed to be in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage girl who was reported missing yesterday is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen.

Leeigha Neil, who is originally from Johnstone but has links to the Aberdeenshire area, was last seen at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers are now becoming concerned for the wellbeing of the 17-year-old, who has been described as 5ft 7in with long purple hair.

When last seen, Leeigha was wearing a cream hooded top, blue jeans, and white and pink Nike trainers. She was also carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who may have seen Leeigha or who has any information that may assist police is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 3181 of March 29.

