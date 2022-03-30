Concern growing for missing teenager, 17, with purple hair believed to be in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concern growing for missing teenager, 17, with purple hair believed to be in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
March 30, 2022, 1:22 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 1:25 pm
Leeigha Neil was reported missing on Tuesday.
Leeigha Neil was reported missing on Tuesday.

A teenage girl who was reported missing yesterday is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen.

Leeigha Neil, who is originally from Johnstone but has links to the Aberdeenshire area, was last seen at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers are now becoming concerned for the wellbeing of the 17-year-old, who has been described as 5ft 7in with long purple hair.

When last seen, Leeigha was wearing a cream hooded top, blue jeans, and white and pink Nike trainers. She was also carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who may have seen Leeigha or who has any information that may assist police is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 3181 of March 29.

