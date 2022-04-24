Angela Rayner slams claims she uses ‘Basic Instinct ploy’ to distract Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Angela Rayner slams claims she uses ‘Basic Instinct ploy’ to distract Boris Johnson

Angela Rayner has blasted “perverted smears” claiming she flirts with Boris Johnson to distract him during heated House of Commons debates.
By Justin Bowie
April 24, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: April 24, 2022, 12:24 pm
The Labour deputy leader accused Conservative rivals of misogyny as they said she uses a ploy from the film Basic Instinct to “put off” the prime minister.

Unnamed senior Tories told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner repeatedly crosses and uncrosses her legs when sitting opposite Mr Johnson, echoing Sharon Stone’s infamous scene in the 1992 movie.

But the article provoked widespread outrage, with politicians and commentators slamming its misogynistic undertones.

Ms Rayner regularly squares off against the Tory leader in Westminster when Labour boss Sir Keir Starmer is absent.

One Tory MP said: “She knows she can’t compete with Boris’ Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks.”

But the Labour deputy hit back, saying the prime minister and his supporters should be ashamed of themselves.

She wrote on Twitter: “Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day – and I’m no different. This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism.

“Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.

“He and his cheerleaders clearly have a big problem with women in public life. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon also hit out at the Tory claims and defended Ms Rayner.

‘Deep misogyny’

She wrote: “Solidarity from across the political divide to Angela Rayner on this.

“It’s a reminder of the deep misogyny women face every day.

“Though the line about Johnson’s Oxford debating ‘skills’ is truly laughable – from what I’ve seen she can debate him out the park!”

Scottish Labour chief Anas Sarwar added: “The sexists and misogynists behind this vile piece can only ever dream of being as liked, talented, effective and decent as Angie.”

‘Beneath contempt’

And SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “This is beneath contempt.

“This is gutter journalism & everyone that participated in contributing & publishing this should be utterly ashamed.

“This is nothing more than an undignified smear.”

Ms Rayner was first elected as an MP for Labour in 2015.

She served as shadow education minister under Jeremy Corbyn before becoming deputy leader in 2020.

