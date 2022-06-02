Census legal threat chaos as low prosecution rate revealed Nicola Sturgeon faces a chaotic climbdown over legal threats aimed at people who failed to return their census forms after it emerged just two people were prosecuted last time. By Derek Healey June 2, 2022, 5:00 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 11:20 am Nicola Sturgeon. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags census SNP More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts June 2, 2022 Columnists Andy Philip: Would licence to drill inter-island tunnels give Scotland a serious boost? June 2, 20221 Scottish politics Future of Aberdeenshire hospital uncertain despite Nicola Sturgeon pledge June 1, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Works begin to connect island communities to superfast broadband Beacons lit across the Highland, Aberdeenshire and Moray to mark start of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Connor Barron has a ‘big part’ in his team – but will sign midfielders to ensure teen’s standards never drop Ryan Christie plots Scotland’s road to redemption in Euro 2024 bid Missing Aberdeen woman Joan McIntosh may have travelled to Highlands Missing Moray man last seen in Kirkintilloch may be back in Moray