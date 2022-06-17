Dinner is cleared for take-off: How drones are serving school meals to Argyll pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dinner is cleared for take-off: How drones are serving school meals to Argyll pupils

Remote controlled drones will be used for school meal deliveries in a major trial which could be expanded to remote communities and islands.
By Justin Bowie
June 17, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 3:40 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Remote controlled drones will be used for school meal deliveries in a major trial which could be expanded to remote communities and islands.

Pupils at Lochnell Primary, near Oban, will be the first in the UK to receive food dropped off by the aerial devices.

Transporting supplies by van or ferry is expensive and can be unreliable when disruptive weather strikes.

The region has 23 inhabited islands.

Not all the area’s schools have kitchens to prepare meals on site.

Argyll and Bute council chiefs hope using drones will cut costs and increase efficiency while meeting the commitment for free meals to all P1-5 pupils.

The Royal Mail earlier revealed it will start using drones to deliver mail in the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

The technology was also tested in the Highlands last year to drop off vital medical supplies, including Covid tests.

Argyll and Bute Council leader Robin Currie said his region is the “perfect location” for the test.

“We have already seen how drones can deliver essential media supplies to our islands and now we want to make sure all pupils have access to healthy school meals,” he said.

“This is just the start of what is possible using drones.”

How does it work?

The drones, built by London-based Skyports, will be launched from Oban Airport just under a mile from Lochnell Primary.

Video footage posted by the council shows the aerial vehicle being loaded with food before it takes off.

At the moment, the drones can only hold up to 3kg of supplies.

But engineers hope they will be able to scale-up after the trial.

Oban Airport could be used as a central drone-port for deliveries in the area by 2025 if the upcoming test runs are successful.

How is it funded?

The council received £170,000 of UK Government Community Renewal funding to pay for a planning application to bid for help through the Levelling Up Fund.

New funding will enable the construction of the drone base by March 2025.

UK Government Scotland minister Iain Stewart said the pilot scheme was “hugely welcome” and would have major benefits for the area.

“Pupils can’t learn and play on empty stomachs, so the ability to deliver nutritious school dinners to remote and island schools in a faster, more cost effective and reliable way is hugely welcome,” he said.

