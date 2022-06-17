Scottish referee Bobby Madden resigns from SFA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Madden has resigned as a referee for the SFA.

The grade one referee, who has been an official for almost 20 years covering more than 1,000 matches, is relocating to England and will continue officiating in England with the FA.

Madden said: “I would like to thank the Scottish FA for their support over the years – from my first match as a young referee to various derby matches and international appointments.

“It’s been some journey in that time, from Scottish Cup finals to refereeing and training during a pandemic, but the time is right for me for a number of reasons to relocate and as a result I’m grateful for the opportunity with the FA.”

Madden, who became a FIFA referee in 201, has officiated both Scottish Cup and League Cup finals.