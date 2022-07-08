SNP MP rejects Patrick Grady and Chris Pincher scandal comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP MP rejects Patrick Grady and Chris Pincher scandal comparison

A north-east SNP MP has rejected calls for Ian Blackford to quit over the handling of sexual harassment complaints against Patrick Grady, as he denied comparisons with the row that brought down Boris Johnson.
By Justin Bowie
July 8, 2022, 2:10 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 4:07 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Patrick Grady and Chris Pincher.
Richard Thomson insisted the prime minister was always going to be ousted by his own party because of mounting controversies.

Senior cabinet ministers turned on the Conservative leader after it emerged he was aware of concerns about disgraced MP Chris Pincher, who was accused of groping two men while drunk.

The prime minister initially claimed he had no knowledge a complaint had been made against the government’s deputy chief whip.

Senior Scottish Tory MSPs insist the scandal is no different to the row involving Mr Grady, who was found to have inappropriately touched a male member of staff in 2016.

Richard Thomson.

Mr Blackford was aware of the complaint while Mr Grady served as the SNP’s chief whip in the House of Commons.

Asked by the BBC whether the SNP still had questions to answer, Gordon MP Mr Thomson said: “I’m not sure it does, to be honest.

“To say that Boris Johnson has had to go because of the Pincher scandal – that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. There was a whole avalanche of unacceptability.

Boris Johnson.

“If it wasn’t this, it would have been something else a few weeks down the line. He’d been writing cheques that his political capital was no longer able to bank for him.”

Mr Blackford faced calls to quit from rivals when he was heard offering support to Mr Grady in a leaked recording.

The SNP Westminster boss told colleagues he looked forward to welcoming Mr Grady back once his suspension from parliament had finished.

Ian Blackford.

Mr Grady’s victim has slammed Mr Blackford’s handling of the scandal and says his life has been a “living hell”.

It was reported that he has been threatened with disciplinary action by party chiefs and had his email suspended.

