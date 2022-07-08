‘Starsky and Hutch’ visit Aberdeen community garden as part of UK tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Starsky and Hutch’ visit Aberdeen community garden as part of UK tour

By Chris Cromar
July 8, 2022, 2:18 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 4:26 pm
'Starsky and Hutch' with Sharon Driver at Springhill Community Garden. Supplied by Sharon Driver.
'Starsky and Hutch' with Sharon Driver at Springhill Community Garden. Supplied by Sharon Driver.

A renowned environmental campaigner and his dog met with community volunteers yesterday as part of an awareness-raising cycle across the UK.

Martin Hutchinson and his dog Starsky, known as ‘Starsky and Hutch’, visited Springhill Community Garden in the Sheddocksley area of Aberdeen yesterday.

Mr Hutchinson, who has been raising environmental awareness for the past 16 years by highlighting various projects, has been documenting their travels on YouTube.

Spreading the word across the globe

Originally from Manchester, one of his biggest achievements was when he walked over 21,000 miles through 21 countries in Central and South America, a trip that included visits to 600 schools.

As well as this, he travelled round 16 countries in Europe, where he visited 152 schools across the continent, as part of his environmental awareness campaign.

Sharon Driver is the chairwoman of Springhill Community Garden. Picture by Chris Sumner.

At the Springhill Community Garden, he met Sharon Driver, who runs the open space.

She said: “I just think that there’s loads of things going on in the community with people and growing things or getting out and doing things like litter picking and stuff, and it’d be nice for more people to know that that’s happening.”

Mrs Driver said that they have “done a lot of work in the past year” and are growing more this year, with hopes to get the produce out to the local community.

‘Amazing’ number of people doing their bit

Springhill Community Garden has been working with Kingsford Primary, and Mrs Driver said she was looking forward to sharing her knowledge.

She said: “It’s funny seeing the kids coming out and hearing the way they talk about plants and growing things and where food comes from, you realise how little they actually know. So I’m quite excited about that aspect of education.”

Mr Hutchison said his journey was “going really well”.

“There’s an amazing amount of people out there in all different kinds of ways showing what they can do and not relying on the government, that we just do it ourselves and get on with it,” he said.

“The idea of my point is to try and highlight all this to encourage other people, so these people get noticed for what they’re doing, because no one knows what their doing really. So my idea is to try and get them out there and learn from their experiences.”

He described Starsky, who he found as astray in Portugal, as a “godsend” and “really brilliant”, adding: “We are a team. It’s Starsky and Hutch, 21st Century environmental explorers. He causes attention and gets people to come and talk, people who wouldn’t generally come over, but because he’s there they come and talk.”

