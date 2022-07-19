Heatwave: Holyrood pressure for maximum workplace temperature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Heatwave: Holyrood pressure for maximum workplace temperature

By Rachel Amery
July 19, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 4:39 pm
People have struggled at work in high temperatures.
People have struggled at work in high temperatures.

Just how hot is too hot to work?

Should employees be sent home if the temperature gets too high, or should free bottles of water and sunscreen be passed round the office?

That’s what some in Scotland want to see happening as temperatures soar across the country.

The UK Government is now being urged to introduce a maximum workplace temperature, and is being warned having people work in the “hellish” conditions we are currently experiencing could be a risk to people’s health.

Calls for the law to be changed

There is a “suggested” minimum workplace temperature in the UK.

That’s 16C, or 13C if it is a particularly physical job.

But there is no specific guidance for a maximum temperature limit – employers just have to commit to “keeping the temperature at a comfortable level”.

The Health and Safety Executive says a meaningful figure on what is too hot “cannot be given at the upper end” because the heat in some workplaces such as a factor or a kitchen cannot be determined.

The World Health Organisation says employers have a statutory duty to move staff away from windows and other heat sources, and make sure the workplace is well ventilated during spells of hot weather.

However, the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) says this guidance is unlikely to be enforced unless someone is injured or killed.

‘Hellish’ working conditions

In Scotland, Labour and Lib Dems say a new maximum working temperature of 30C, or 27C for strenuous physical jobs, should be introduced.

North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba says she “fully supports” the union’s call for introducing such a measure.

North East MSP Mercedes Villalba.

She added: “It’s appalling that Tory ministers are resisting a measure to protect the health and wellbeing of employees who are facing hellish conditions in these searing heat levels.

“The maximum workplace temperatures measure requested by unions must be introduced without delay, alongside longer breaks during the heat for all employees, as well as providing free water and sunscreen.”

Hot temperatures to become the norm

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie is also calling on Holyrood politicians to lobby Westminster.

He says working in excessive temperatures could lead to a loss of concentration, an increase in accidents, a fall in productivity, and is a risk to people’s health.

“Unfortunately, high temperatures are only going to become more common so the faster we think about adaptation, the better,” he said.

“High temperatures are clearly a concern for workers and workplace representatives alike.”

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: “There is no maximum workplace temperature because every workplace is different.

“Responsibility to make workplaces safe and healthy lies with employers.

“Workplace temperature is a hazard that comes with legal obligations for employers like other hazards.”

Hottest night on record for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as temperatures to continue to rise

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal