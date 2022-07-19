Heatwave: Holyrood pressure for maximum workplace temperature

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Just how hot is too hot to work?

Should employees be sent home if the temperature gets too high, or should free bottles of water and sunscreen be passed round the office?

That’s what some in Scotland want to see happening as temperatures soar across the country.

The UK Government is now being urged to introduce a maximum workplace temperature, and is being warned having people work in the “hellish” conditions we are currently experiencing could be a risk to people’s health.

Calls for the law to be changed

There is a “suggested” minimum workplace temperature in the UK.

That’s 16C, or 13C if it is a particularly physical job.

But there is no specific guidance for a maximum temperature limit – employers just have to commit to “keeping the temperature at a comfortable level”.

The Health and Safety Executive says a meaningful figure on what is too hot “cannot be given at the upper end” because the heat in some workplaces such as a factor or a kitchen cannot be determined.

The World Health Organisation says employers have a statutory duty to move staff away from windows and other heat sources, and make sure the workplace is well ventilated during spells of hot weather.

However, the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) says this guidance is unlikely to be enforced unless someone is injured or killed.

‘Hellish’ working conditions

In Scotland, Labour and Lib Dems say a new maximum working temperature of 30C, or 27C for strenuous physical jobs, should be introduced.

North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba says she “fully supports” the union’s call for introducing such a measure.

She added: “It’s appalling that Tory ministers are resisting a measure to protect the health and wellbeing of employees who are facing hellish conditions in these searing heat levels.

“The maximum workplace temperatures measure requested by unions must be introduced without delay, alongside longer breaks during the heat for all employees, as well as providing free water and sunscreen.”

Hot temperatures to become the norm

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie is also calling on Holyrood politicians to lobby Westminster.

He says working in excessive temperatures could lead to a loss of concentration, an increase in accidents, a fall in productivity, and is a risk to people’s health.

“Unfortunately, high temperatures are only going to become more common so the faster we think about adaptation, the better,” he said.

“High temperatures are clearly a concern for workers and workplace representatives alike.”

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: “There is no maximum workplace temperature because every workplace is different.

“Responsibility to make workplaces safe and healthy lies with employers.

“Workplace temperature is a hazard that comes with legal obligations for employers like other hazards.”