MSP looking to enrol in self-defence classes after ‘transphobic’ attack and office windows smashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

MSP looking to enrol in self-defence classes after ‘transphobic’ attack and office windows smashed

By Rachel Amery
July 24, 2022, 6:18 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 10:16 am
Karen Adam MSP's new constituency office was vandalised

A north-east MSP says she is looking to enrol in self-defence classes after her Peterhead office had its windows smashed and was vandalised with transphobic stickers.

This windows on Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam’s brand new office in the town’s Chapel Street were broken over the weekend.

This comes after transphobic stickers were plastered on her office windows in the previous few weeks.

Ms Adam, who has received death threats since becoming an MSP in 2021, says she is now so fearful she is looking to get self-defence classes for herself and her office staff.

‘It brings all the fear back to the surface’

Ms Adam opened her Peterhead constituency office to the public for the very first time on Friday 22 July, and said the day went so well it took her mind off her anxiety.

However only hours later it was vandalised and she is having to install an alarm system and CCTV.

Ms Adam has already had to install CCTV at her home because of the abuse she has received.

She said: “There had been some hate directed towards me with some transphobic stickers stuck to my window, but nothing overtly violent.

“But now the windows have been smashed and it brings all the fear back to the surface.

“It might seem like just a smashed window to some, but when you have been the focus of death threats, it does affect you.”

Ms Adam has been an outspoken advocate for trans rights since she became a politician and has won an award for her support of the LGBT+ community.

She added: “I am considering self-defence classes for myself and my staff.

“It is dreadful, but we need to think about these things.

“Something like this crashes you back to reality and shows you it is a dangerous job.”

‘This is the reality of the job’

Ms Adam says the vandalism also highlights the toxic abuse shown towards female politicians from across the political spectrum in Holyrood.

She said: “This is the reality of the job and that has been weighing heavily on me.

“I talk to so many other politicians in parliament over coffee and they say the abuse is relentless and women are seen as an easy target.

Karen Adam MSP

“This aspect of the job is putting women off coming forward and standing in these roles.

“We need more women in politics but there is such toxicity around being a politician, particularly if you are female and progressive.”

Ms Adam’s staff were due to move into the Peterhead office later this week, but this is now being delayed until the security system is installed.

Police Scotland are now asking anyone with any information about the vandalism to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1853 of Sunday 24 July, 2022.”

‘These predators walk among us often unseen’: Child abuse survivor and MSP raises awareness of the ‘real appearance’ of abusers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal