MSP looking to enrol in self-defence classes after ‘transphobic’ attack and office windows smashed

A north-east MSP says she is looking to enrol in self-defence classes after her Peterhead office had its windows smashed and was vandalised with transphobic stickers.

This windows on Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam’s brand new office in the town’s Chapel Street were broken over the weekend.

This comes after transphobic stickers were plastered on her office windows in the previous few weeks.

Ms Adam, who has received death threats since becoming an MSP in 2021, says she is now so fearful she is looking to get self-defence classes for herself and her office staff.

‘It brings all the fear back to the surface’

Ms Adam opened her Peterhead constituency office to the public for the very first time on Friday 22 July, and said the day went so well it took her mind off her anxiety.

However only hours later it was vandalised and she is having to install an alarm system and CCTV.

Ms Adam has already had to install CCTV at her home because of the abuse she has received.

She said: “There had been some hate directed towards me with some transphobic stickers stuck to my window, but nothing overtly violent.

“But now the windows have been smashed and it brings all the fear back to the surface.

Police being called. I’m trying to do the job I was elected to. Transphobic stickers at my office and now this. Shame on them. My staff deserve better. They deserve to feel safe. Also a shameful waste of resources and time. There are ways to protest and this isn’t it! pic.twitter.com/DbwHAYSBR0 — Karen Adam MSP (@KarenAdamMSP) July 24, 2022

“It might seem like just a smashed window to some, but when you have been the focus of death threats, it does affect you.”

Ms Adam has been an outspoken advocate for trans rights since she became a politician and has won an award for her support of the LGBT+ community.

She added: “I am considering self-defence classes for myself and my staff.

“It is dreadful, but we need to think about these things.

“Something like this crashes you back to reality and shows you it is a dangerous job.”

‘This is the reality of the job’

Ms Adam says the vandalism also highlights the toxic abuse shown towards female politicians from across the political spectrum in Holyrood.

She said: “This is the reality of the job and that has been weighing heavily on me.

“I talk to so many other politicians in parliament over coffee and they say the abuse is relentless and women are seen as an easy target.

“This aspect of the job is putting women off coming forward and standing in these roles.

“We need more women in politics but there is such toxicity around being a politician, particularly if you are female and progressive.”

Ms Adam’s staff were due to move into the Peterhead office later this week, but this is now being delayed until the security system is installed.

Police Scotland are now asking anyone with any information about the vandalism to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1853 of Sunday 24 July, 2022.”