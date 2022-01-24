New take-away near Pittodrie, Karen Adam eyes up Peterhead office and efforts to highlight Cove’s past

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Join us as we take a look at some of the latest planning news from across the north-east.

With Burns Night just around the corner, developers will be hoping their “best laid schemes” don’t “gang a’gley” when they come before planning chiefs.

This week we feature new developments across the Granite City, including a take-away which could give the Dons’ Pittodrie pies some tasty competition on match days.

And across Aberdeenshire, there are proposals for a new MSP’s office, a wellbeing clinic and Turriff town centre upgrades.

First though, some pubs are looking to expand…

Brig o’Don’s outdoor seating plans

The Brig o’ Don wants to join the many other venues in Aberdeen which have erected tents outside since the pandemic struck.

The King Street spot was known as the Hungry Horse years ago and is a stone’s throw from the Aberdeen University’s Hillhead halls of residence.

Pub owners Greene King say the new addition will offer a “family-friendly dining area”.

If approved, the marquee would be built over a section of the car park on the side of the building next to Lidl.

Greene King has put forward similar plans for the Shepherds Rest at Elrick as well.

Balmedie play park plans approved

Youngsters in Balmedie will soon have some extra fun to look forward to, with Aberdeenshire Council approving plans for a new play park.

The inclusive playground at Balmedie Leisure Centre, which is run by Belhelvie Community Council, is designed to be suitable for all abilities.

There will also be new electric charging points for cars added outside the cafe as part of the work, and a gazebo.

Duncan and Todd to build new lens manufacture plant

Earlier this month, we reported that optician Duncan and Todd is seeking to knock down its Caledonian Optical lens lab on Hollybank Place in Aberdeen.

The firm will now transform the former Adrian Smith Saab car showroom in Bridge of Don into a new and improved plant.

Duncan and Todd wants to change the Intown Road building’s use, aiming to remove any traces of its auto trade past and carrying out internal upgrades.

The site was once Scotland’s longest established Saab dealership.

Aberdeen City Council has now approved the plans, which will mean the end after nearly 50 years for the Hollybank Place lens lab.

New Ellon health clinic on the cards?

Former offices in the heart of Ellon could be turned into a new health clinic.

Blueprints lodged with Aberdeenshire Council show how The Studio, in the courtyard of the New Inn hotel, would have a reception and two therapy rooms on the ground floor and a training area upstairs.

The 1,255sq ft converted steading was put up for lease late last year.

An application submitted by Duncan Thomson says the health and wellbeing clinic would treat people “suffering from chronic illness or sports injuries” while also offering a space for relaxation.

Turriff town centre schemes

Now for two separate proposals aiming to enhance the heart of Turriff.

Firstly, Jane Bonner has put forward plans to turn the former Celebrations menswear store into a new office.

Have a look inside the former retail unit here:

And, just months after the Clydesdale bank announced the closure of several banks across the north and north-east, the company seems to be investing in the future of its Turriff branch.

Papers lodged with Aberdeenshire Council seek permission to surround the Main Street building in scaffolding in order to remove weeds and give some unloved areas a good clean.

They also want to re-slate the building and replace guttering, among other preservation efforts.

Family to take the plunge as Glen Lui pool plans are sealed

A Deeside family’s plans to turn a blaze-hit hotel into their new dream home have taken a step forward.

The council has granted permission for a new swimming pool in the grounds of the former Glen Lui hotel in Ballater.

It was in the aftermath of a serious fire there that owners Graham Wood – son of billionaire oil entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood – and his wife Gillian formed the plans.

New take-away near Pittodrie

Developers are looking to turn a dilapidated former store building in the shadow of Pittodrie into a new take-away.

The Aberdeen-based Knowles Group is asking for the go-ahead to convert the old warehouse at 25 Merkland Road East into a commercial kitchen and take-away.

The exact nature of the new offering isn’t clear, but documents lodged with Aberdeen City Council indicate there will be pizza ovens in the kitchen.

If approved, it could provide some competition to Pittodrie pies by serving up snacks to hungry fans before they have passed the turnstiles…

MSP’s new office plans

Banff and Buchan MSP Karen Adam has put in plans to base a new constituency office in a former shop within Peterhead’s new Travelodge building on Chapel Street.

The town centre building was put up for let at a cost of £13,500 per year recently.

She is now applying to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to change the use of the old shop.

It comes after the SNP politician tweeted about how much she enjoyed her “virtual office” environment at the weekend. Perhaps the team will bond even more over tea and biscuits in person.

My team has a constant open virtual office. This week I was on admin catch up post recess, so it was a joy to spend actual time in that virtual office with staff. You know you’ve struck gold with your team when your Friday night is missing your virtual office sessions 🤓❤️😅 — Karen Adam MSP (@KarenAdamMSP) January 21, 2022

Plans to highlight history of Cove

While most plans put forward are from people with an eye on the future, Cove in Bloom is looking to celebrate the Aberdeen community’s past.

In 2014, the group started work on a trio of landmarks celebrating its history.

And now plans to install information panels beside each of the works of art have been approved, offering passersby an eye-opening insight into the area’s heritage.

One board will be erected alongside a display of farming equipment opposite Loriston Walk.

Another will be installed beside engraved stones celebrating the quarrying industry between Findon Ness and Coast Road.

And the third will be placed at a sculpture marking the fishing industry at Bunstane Terrace.

Each will tell the story of how the individual exhibits came to be.

You can see the plans for yourself here.

