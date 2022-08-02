Liz Truss ‘obnoxious’ for promising to ignore Nicola Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss ‘obnoxious’ for promising to ignore Nicola Sturgeon

Tory leadership front-runner Liz Truss sparked a furious backlash after branding Nicola Sturgeon an attention-seeker who should be ignored.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 2, 2022, 10:09 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 10:07 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Liz Truss.

The UK foreign secretary – who is favourite to succeed Boris Johnson – was describing her attitude to the first minister’s demands for an independence referendum.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss’s ally Jacob Rees-Mogg said the SNP leader is “always moaning”.

The provocative comments were described as evidence the UK Government is prepared to sideline and patronise Scotland.

Deputy first minister John Swinney said Scots will be “absolutely horrified” by the Tory leadership hopeful’s comments.

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said Ms Truss is carrying out an “all-out assault on devolution”.

Lorna Slater, a Green party politician in the Scottish Government said Ms Truss displayed a total disrespect.

Nicola Sturgeon.

At a Tory party election event on Monday night, Ms Truss said: “She’s an attention-seeker, that’s what she is.

“What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we’re delivering for them and making sure that all of our Government policies apply right across the United Kingdom.”

Mr Rees-Mogg, on Sky News, said: “I think she’s very often wrong, she’s always moaning, and we need to focus on how the Union benefits people.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Ms Truss insisted she is “child of the union” due to her time going to school in Paisley.

The foreign secretary is set to face off against rival Rishi Sunak in a Perth hustings event later this month in a bid to win over voters.

Perthshire MSP John Swinney hit back on Tuesday, saying: “People in Scotland, whatever their politics, will be absolutely horrified by the obnoxious remarks that Liz Truss has made”.

He added: “I think Liz Truss has fundamentally, with one, silly, intemperate intervention, fundamentally undermined the argument she tries to put forward: that Scotland, somehow, can be fairly and well treated at the heart of the United Kingdom.”

‘Total disrespect’

Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said Ms Truss has shown “total disrespect” and “contempt” for everyone that voted for a pro-independence majority of MSPs.

“She knows that the democratic case for a referendum is unanswerable, so she would rather patronise us and ignore us,” she said.

Mr Yousaf, reacting on Tuesday, said: “Stating that all UK Government policy should apply in Scotland, from the party that hasn’t ruled out including the NHS in future trade deals, should concern us all.”

Dundee SNP MP Chris Law said Ms Truss’ performance was a display of “utter contempt from the future PM”.

However, Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser – who supports Ms Truss -said people should “ignore the manufactured outrage” from SNP members.

“Let’s just remember that, according to polling, barely a third, if that, of the Scottish population support an independence referendum on the timescale being proposed by Nicola Sturgeon,” he said.

Euan McColm: Tories could be about to have their very own Corbyn moment

