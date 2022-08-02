Buckle up! Cannonbawz Run prepares to tour the North Coast 500

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Time is running out to enter a popular car rally that takes in the North Coast 500.

Entries for the Cannonbawz Run close on Friday.

The event, created by Inverness-based air ambulance paramedic Kris O’Neill in 2015, has grown in popularity over the years – with hundreds of cars taking part.

And last week, Dame Judi Dench threw her support behind the charity event.

She appeared in a video on Mr O’Neill’s social media where she endorsed the rally with a smile.

‘I am aiming to make you 008’

She said: “I hear you have been doing this splendid car really for years in my favourite place on earth – Glencoe.

“Congratulations on what you have done. I am aiming to make you 008.”

Dame Judi spent a short in Glencoe while filming the Bond film Skyfall.

Mr O’Neill wrote on social media that he was “speechless” with the “lovely message” from the star.

So honoured and totally blown away to receive this lovely message from M..Dame Judy Dench , thanks so much and I accept… Posted by Kris O'neill on Friday, 22 July 2022

This year the rally will be travelling around the NC500 for over two days.

Starting in Elgin at 9am on August 27, the cars will stop in Applecross, Ullapool, Kylesku Bridge, Durness, Smoo Cave, John O Groats and Dunrobin Castle.

Those participating will include everything from Porsches and souped-up Hondas to refurbished Minis and Fords.

The rally has built up a rapport with the police by working closely on promoting safe driving.

In previous years, the event has continued to grow in size since the first rally where only seven cars took part.

Mr O’Neill wants to continue the event after his younger brother Liam sadly passed away in 2021 from Marfan syndrome – a rare genetic condition.

He is encouraging all car enthusiasts to get involved in the family-friendly event for a good cause.

This year the event will be fundraising for the Marfan Trust, Race Against Dementia, and Rock2Recovery.

Drivers have until Friday to register a vehicle on the Cannonbawz Run website.