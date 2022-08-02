Buckle up! Cannonbawz Run prepares to tour the North Coast 500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckle up! Cannonbawz Run prepares to tour the North Coast 500

By Cameron Roy
August 2, 2022, 10:55 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 4:18 pm
The CannonBawz Run will be returning for their eighth year. Supplied by The CannonBawz Run
Time is running out to enter a popular car rally that takes in the North Coast 500.

Entries for the Cannonbawz Run close on Friday.

The event, created by Inverness-based air ambulance paramedic Kris O’Neill in 2015, has grown in popularity over the years – with hundreds of cars taking part.

And last week, Dame Judi Dench threw her support behind the charity event.

She appeared in a video on Mr O’Neill’s social media where she endorsed the rally with a smile.

‘I am aiming to make you 008’

She said: “I hear you have been doing this splendid car really for years in my favourite place on earth – Glencoe.

“Congratulations on what you have done. I am aiming to make you 008.”

Dame Judi spent a short in Glencoe while filming the Bond film Skyfall.

Mr O’Neill wrote on social media that he was “speechless” with the “lovely message” from the star.

So honoured and totally blown away to receive this lovely message from M..Dame Judy Dench , thanks so much and I accept…

Posted by Kris O'neill on Friday, 22 July 2022

This year the rally will be travelling around the NC500 for over two days.

Starting in Elgin at 9am on August 27, the cars will stop in Applecross, Ullapool, Kylesku Bridge, Durness, Smoo Cave, John O Groats and Dunrobin Castle.

Those participating will include everything from Porsches and souped-up Hondas to refurbished Minis and Fords.

The rally has built up a rapport with the police by working closely on promoting safe driving.

Many of the cars have had custom parts fitted. Supplied by The CannonBawz Run

In previous years, the event has continued to grow in size since the first rally where only seven cars took part.

Mr O’Neill wants to continue the event after his younger brother Liam sadly passed away in 2021 from Marfan syndrome – a rare genetic condition.

He is encouraging all car enthusiasts to get involved in the family-friendly event for a good cause.

This year the event will be fundraising for the Marfan Trust, Race Against Dementia, and Rock2Recovery.

Drivers have until Friday to register a vehicle on the Cannonbawz Run website.

