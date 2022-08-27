Superfast broadband target missed in Highlands and islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Superfast broadband target missed in Highlands and islands

By Rachel Amery
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Frustrated households across the Highlands and islands are being left “even further behind” after the SNP Government failed to meet a target to connect thousands to superfast broadband.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had promised 4,000 new connections would be made to superfast broadband in the north of Scotland by the end of June.

New figures show just 2,500 connections were made as of July 31 – 1,500 short of the target.

Pledge to connect thousands

The Reaching 100% (R100) programme was first announced in 2017.

It was supposed to bring faster internet to 60,000 properties across northern Scotland by the end of 2021.

The programme – which covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands, and parts of Perthshire and Angus – has since been pushed back by six years to 2027.

But at First Minister’s Questions in January Ms Sturgeon pledged to make 4,000 connections within the first six months of 2022.

Data obtained by the Scottish Lib Dems, and seen by The Press and Journal, shows that as of July 31, only 2,545 connections were actually made.

Thousands are still waiting to be connected to superfast broadband

This includes 760 in Aberdeenshire, 647 in the Highlands, 635 in Argyll and Bute, 224 in Shetland, 56 in Moray, 38 in Orkney and 34 in Aberdeen.

No connections through the R100 programme’s north lot were made in Aberdeen in January, February or April, and only one was made in the city in March.

Similarly no connections were made in Shetland in the first four months of this year, and Orkney didn’t see its first connection of 2022 until March.

‘Highlands are being left behind’

Jamie Stone, Lib Dem MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said it is “concerning” the rollout of superfast broadband in the Highlands and islands is only at around 50% of what was promised.

Jamie Stone, Lib Dem MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

He said: “Despite Nicola Sturgeon promising 4,000 new superfast connections for the north of Scotland in the first six months of 2022, only half of those have materialised, with no explanation as to why the Scottish Government has failed to make good on their commitment.

“As the months and years tick by, people in the Highlands and islands are being left ever further behind when it comes to digital connectivity.”

He added: “They deserve an explanation – and urgent government action.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government says they want to ensure everyone in rural areas has access to high speed broadband.

They added the government is investing in infrastructure to extend broadband infrastructure in Scotland, and said: “The £636 million R100 contracts will deliver connections to more than 114,000 properties across Scotland, including an additional 1,488 across the North lot following the recent extra investment of £36 million.

“Work to deliver faster broadband to the North lot contract area is progressing at pace.”

EXCLUSIVE: Tens of thousands of homes still waiting for superfast broadband through SNP flagship scheme

