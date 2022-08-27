7 of the best eateries in Aberdeen for top dining out deals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everyone loves a bargain, especially when they come in the form of food and drink.

And with living costs increasing, we – the Press and Journal Food and Drink team – thought it best we pull together a list of the eateries offering top deals you can take advantage of in Aberdeen.

Whether you’re a lover of fish and chips, mouth-watering pizzas, pub grub or tapas-style dishes, check out where we would recommend you stop by to bag a bargain.

Kirk View

You can tuck into a selection of risottos, steaks, seafood, chicken dishes and more at Kirk View on Belmont Street.

But something that is sure to enhance your experience even more at the eatery is that children eat free from the kid’s menu when accompanied by a paying adult.

Not only will your taste buds thank you, but your wallet will, too.

Address: 47 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

The Triplekirks

If you’re a meat lover, then The Triplekirks is sure to become one of your new favourite food and drink spots in the city (if it isn’t already, of course).

The venue has a number of deals available throughout the week including:

Burger, fries and a drink from £9.50

Pizza and a drink from £10

Lunch and a drink from £8.50 until 4pm daily

I can’t forget to mention Triplekirks’ special Wing Wednesday deal – you can tuck into as many wings as you like for just 30p per one.

Address: Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1JT

Big Mannys’ Pizza

The list of deals available at Big Mannys’ Pizza is endless and forever changing, so it’s hard to divulge what exactly you can get your hands on at the moment.

However Julia and I recently bagged an 18-inch pizza from the business’ branch on Holburn Street, inside The Adams sports bar, for just £11.95. They would usually set you back as much as £27.95.

For more information on what deals are available, your best bet is to keep an eye on the website or their social media channels.

Address:

The Adams, Holburn Street, Aberdeen/Pittodrie Street, Aberdeen (takeaway only)/Codona’s Amusement Park, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen

Wild Boar

The Wild Boar is undoubtedly busy seven days a week and serves excellent pub grub for all ages and a good price.

With the cost of living increasing, the venue’s team has considered that heading out for a bite to eat isn’t as common an occurrence as it once was for customers – pre-Covid days.

So, the Wild Boar is offering two meals for just £13.99 from Sunday to Thursday. A steal, right?

Address: 19 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

Chop Grill & Bar

There is something for everyone in the food offering at Chop Grill & Bar, so take your pick from the likes of calamari, chicken wings, fish tacos, salads, burgers and ribs.

Plenty of mouth-watering cocktails are available, too, including their popular Mexican bulldog. I’ll let you order that for yourself to find out what it is…

But what deals are available? Well, this one’s for blue light workers.

You’ll be treated to 25% off any food you tuck into during your visit by showing your work ID to a member of staff. It couldn’t be easier.

Address: St Andrew Street, Aberdeen, AB25 1LR

The Bobbin

Situated on King Street, The Bobbin is a great place to meet up with friends, relax, watch the big sporting events on TV, and bag some great offers.

You can enjoy a burger, fries and a drink from £9.50, pizza and a drink from £10, and lunch and a drink from £8.50 until 4pm daily.

There are plenty of other deals on the go, too – especially for students – so it’s worth keeping an eye on their Facebook page for those.

Address: 500 King Street, Aberdeen AB24 5ST

The Ashvale

The Ashvale is another business that offers a string of deals for customers to benefit from all the time. It’s hard to keep up.

But one that stood out to me during a recent browse on social media is one for families. And that is that children under the age of five can enjoy a free meal – choosing from a haddock, sausage or chicken nuggets served with chips and beans.

So, while you tuck into your haddock supper, you can rest assured that you saved a few pennies at the branch.

Address: 42-48 Great Western Road, Aberdeen AB10 6PY

Do you know of any good eating out deals or food and drink ones in Aberdeen? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below and we’ll add any new deals we find.