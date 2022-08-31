North-east politician trained to administer ‘life-saving’ Naloxone overdose drug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east politician trained to administer ‘life-saving’ Naloxone overdose drug

A former detective turned politician is drawing on her experience on the front-line to help save lives from overdoses in Aberdeen.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
August 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 10:27 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Pictured are from left, Gillian MacLean (Team Leader at Alcohol and Drugs Action) and MSP Audrey Nicoll. Picture by Darrell Benns.

Audrey Nicoll has been trained to administer Naloxone – which already saves an average of almost one life every week in the north-east.

It can reverse the effects of opioids such as heroin, methadone, opium, codeine or morphine.

The former detective sergeant says a 31-year career in the police opened her eyes to the terrible impact of drug harm.

‘Ripple effect’

“I’ve been lucky – if that’s the right word to use – in being able to understand the ripple effect of harm and that drug harm and drugs deaths has a devastating impact on families, on children living with drug dependency and the way in which it impacts long-term as well as in the immediate period,” she said.

Mrs Nicoll – the MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine – was inspired to contact city-based charity Alcohol and Drugs Action to receive naloxone and overdose awareness training for herself and staff.

Pictured is MSP Audrey Nicoll (right) at the training session. Picture by Darrell Benns

The team now has the ability to distribute naloxone kits to those who need them, as well as administer the drug should they come across someone having an overdose.

As part of International Overdose Awareness Day – which takes place today – the charity arranged a series of naloxone training events across Aberdeen city.

Work is under way to encourage different sectors such as the police, paramedics, fire services and others to use the medication in the case of an overdose.

What is naloxone and how is it used?

Naloxone is a medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid-related overdose.

It is safe to use even if the person administering the drug is unsure what drugs have been taken or even if no drugs have been taken.

It can be used either as an injection to the outer thigh or upper arm or by using a nasal spray.

It starts to wear off after 20 to 30 minutes but can buy a person time until an ambulance arrives, or they can be seen by a medical professional.

In 2011, Scotland was the first country in the world to introduce a national naloxone programme.

Speaking to The Press and Journal at her Torry constituency office, Mrs Nicoll said her professional background and current role as convener of Holyrood’s criminal justice committee made her aware of developments around naloxone.

She thinks widening out naloxone training will “definitely” help in the fight to tackle Scotland’s drugs death crisis.

There were a total of 1,330 drug deaths recorded in Scotland last year – a small 1% decrease on the previous year – but still the second highest annual total on record.

Figures show there were 62 drug deaths in Aberdeen – a rise of 10% – a new record for the city.

Mrs Nicoll said: “I think we need to be a little bit more open minded in relation to what could be done beyond it just being the responsibility of our healthcare colleagues or social work colleagues or third sector colleagues.

Audrey Nicoll arranged Naloxone training for her and her team at her constituency office in Torry, Aberdeen.<br />Picture by Darrell Benns

“There are lots of people that interact with individuals and families living with drug harm and drug dependency who with the right training are in a strong position to be able to assist and potentially save a life.

“Given the scale of the problem, given the complexities of it, I think it’s absolutely appropriate that we think a bit out of the box and look at how we can all as public servants fulfil a role in that.”

The SNP MSP said she saw “up close and personal” the scale of the issue during a police career spanning more than three decades.

Pictured is Gillian Maclean giving the training session to the team.

Gillian Maclean, team leader at Alcohol and Drugs Action, who delivered training to Mrs Nicoll and her team, is passionate about raising awareness of naloxone.

She said: “We see the impact on individuals and their families where substances can affect them.

“1,330 folk dying in Scotland; it doesn’t have to be that way.

“We’ve got a fantastic, life-saving drug naloxone given out free of charge.

“It’s about getting that message out there that it’s safe for anyone to use.”

Overdose awareness: Would you know how to save a life?

Additional help and support can be found from Alcohol and Drugs Action which is open seven days a week in Aberdeen.

They provide help and advice on accessing all types of care and support for people and their friends and family.

  • Freephone 0333 3448 355 or 01224 594700 or 07927 192706.
  • Naloxone kits are available to take home from community pharmacies.
  • Naloxone kits can also be accessed from ADA.

