Friends and families of Inverness inmates to be given lessons in how to administer a life-saving anti-overdose drug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Friends and families of Inverness inmates to be given lessons in how to administer a life-saving anti-overdose drug

By Stuart Findlay
August 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 6:53 am
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook

Friends and family of Inverness inmates will be taught how to spot signs of an overdose and administer a life-saving drug next month.

Information and awareness stalls about Naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, will be set up in the waiting area of HMP Inverness.

NHS and prison staff will be on hand to explain to people how to administer it if someone is overdosing.

Training sessions will then take place in early October.

‘This could empower people to save a life’

The initiative is one of several being held by the Scottish Prison Service to mark International Overdose Awareness Day today.

National Recovery Month begins tomorrow.

In 2021, there were 1,330 people in Scotland who lost their lives due to drug use. That figure was nine fewer than the previous year.

Mark Holloway, deputy governor at HMP Inverness, said: “Scotland faces a public health crisis due to levels of drug-related deaths.

HMP Inverness deputy governor Mark Holloway.

“Tragically we see the consequences inside, and out, of our prisons.

“At HMP Inverness we are determined to play our part, in whatever way we can, to help reduce the number of drug deaths in Scotland.

“As we know many accidental overdoses happen when someone else is in the home. We believe this could empower people to save a life.”

Overdose training in Inverness can add to work of app

Scotland’s rate of drug-related deaths remains around five times higher than England’s and is higher than any other European country.

Statistics published by the National Records of Scotland last month showed the national total had not increased for the first time in seven years.

It is the second highest drug misuse deaths figure on record.

In April 2021, Highland Alcohol & Drugs Partnership (HADP) launched a new app in the hopes of saving people’s lives.

Naloxone has been described as “vital” in saving lives.

The Highland Overdose Prevention & Engagement (Hope) programme offers a range of advice on recognising and treating an overdose, recovery and how to speak to someone you are concerned about.

It also provides contact details for a raft of support services to encourage people to find the help they require.

The app was developed with input from people with lived experience of drug problems.

It is available on the Apple and Android app stores.

Anyone in Scotland who is likely to find someone experiencing an overdose can request a naloxone kit and be trained in its use.

Overdose awareness: Would you know how to save a life?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Commercial property: Takeaway chance in busy part of Inverness
0
Bin strike calender graphic
The bin strikes are over (for now), but will your rubbish be collected?
0
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
'All we are looking for is a fair wage increase': Postal workers hold a…
0
New survey: Need to tackle the stigma around social housing.
Highland social housing demand soars, with half of properties going to the homeless
1
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
POLL: Have your say as readers react to plans to house Ukrainian refugees in…
0
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Loving lurcher Kaiser becomes longest-ever rescue dog resident in Inverness with 500-day wait for…
0
Del Amitri inverness
Del Amitri have come a long way since being mistaken for The Smiths in…
0
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Inverness hotel will close to customers after agreeing deal to house Ukrainian refugees
1
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Neighbours raise alarm after house 'deliberately' set on fire in Inverness
0

More from Press and Journal

The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
The thick walls of HMP Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0