Friends and families of Inverness inmates to be given lessons in how to administer a life-saving anti-overdose drug

Friends and family of Inverness inmates will be taught how to spot signs of an overdose and administer a life-saving drug next month.

Information and awareness stalls about Naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, will be set up in the waiting area of HMP Inverness.

NHS and prison staff will be on hand to explain to people how to administer it if someone is overdosing.

Training sessions will then take place in early October.

‘This could empower people to save a life’

The initiative is one of several being held by the Scottish Prison Service to mark International Overdose Awareness Day today.

National Recovery Month begins tomorrow.

In 2021, there were 1,330 people in Scotland who lost their lives due to drug use. That figure was nine fewer than the previous year.

Mark Holloway, deputy governor at HMP Inverness, said: “Scotland faces a public health crisis due to levels of drug-related deaths.

“Tragically we see the consequences inside, and out, of our prisons.

“At HMP Inverness we are determined to play our part, in whatever way we can, to help reduce the number of drug deaths in Scotland.

“As we know many accidental overdoses happen when someone else is in the home. We believe this could empower people to save a life.”

Overdose training in Inverness can add to work of app

Scotland’s rate of drug-related deaths remains around five times higher than England’s and is higher than any other European country.

Statistics published by the National Records of Scotland last month showed the national total had not increased for the first time in seven years.

It is the second highest drug misuse deaths figure on record.

In April 2021, Highland Alcohol & Drugs Partnership (HADP) launched a new app in the hopes of saving people’s lives.

The Highland Overdose Prevention & Engagement (Hope) programme offers a range of advice on recognising and treating an overdose, recovery and how to speak to someone you are concerned about.

It also provides contact details for a raft of support services to encourage people to find the help they require.

The app was developed with input from people with lived experience of drug problems.

It is available on the Apple and Android app stores.

Anyone in Scotland who is likely to find someone experiencing an overdose can request a naloxone kit and be trained in its use.