Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss ‘disaster’ as UK ministers eye independence roadblock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss ‘disaster’ as UK ministers eye independence roadblock

Liz Truss has set herself on a collision course with Nicola Sturgeon just as she is expected to become the next prime minister.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:13 am
Photo of Derek Healey
Liz Truss
Liz Truss

Liz Truss has set herself on a collision course with Nicola Sturgeon just as she is expected to become the next prime minister.

Ms Sturgeon warned the leadership frontrunner will be a “disaster” in the top job if she governs in the same way she campaigned.

It comes amid reports UK ministers are considering a “referendum act” that would require more than half of Scotland’s entire electorate, rather than a simple majority, to vote to leave the Union.

If similar rules had been applied in 2014, when 45 per cent voted for Scottish independence and 55 per cent voted against with an 85% turnout, the Yes side would have required half a million extra votes to win.

Truss remains frontrunner

Ms Truss, the current foreign secretary, is the strong favourite in the two-person race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader.

If she receives the backing of party members on Monday against former chancellor Rishi Sunak, she will travel to Balmoral on Tuesday to be appointed by the Queen.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

An unnamed supporter of Ms Truss is quoted in the Sunday Times suggesting her government would introduce a requirement to demonstrate 60% support for another referendum before it could be held.

The source said: “In order to achieve independence it would not be unreasonable for the Yes side to demonstrate that it was the settled will of the Scottish people like in the 1997 devolution referendum where there was a three to one majority in favour of a Scottish parliament.”

They added that the government could act after the Supreme Court gives its verdict on plans to hold a referendum without Westminster approval.

‘Rewriting the rules of democracy’

Speaking to Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Ms Sturgeon said the reported referendum act would be “a changing of the basic rules of democracy that we have all abided by for our entire lifetimes and long before that”.

“Can you imagine the fear, fury, the literal foaming at the mouth that we would have had from the Conservative party if you suggested [new rules] for the Brexit referendum?” she said.

Nicola Sturgeon.

“Just because you fear losing a democratic contest, it’s not an excuse or doesn’t make it acceptable to rewrite the rules of democracy.”

The SNP leader described the proposals as an attempt to “gerrymander the rules”, adding: “That is a sign of fundamental weakness and a lack of confidence in her case for the union.”

During the Conservative leadership race, Ms Truss dismissed Scotland’s first minister as an “attention seeker” whose calls for a referendum “should be ignored”.

The pair exchanged barbs throughout the process, with Ms Sturgeon revealing the foreign secretary asked her how to get into Vogue when they met briefly last year.

FM will ‘try’ to get on with new leader

Ms Sturgeon said she will “try” to have a good relationship with Ms Truss if she is chosen by party members on Monday, as is expected.

“It’s obviously the case that Liz Truss and I don’t agree on very much politically,” she said.

“But I’m a firm believer in giving anybody who’s coming into the office of prime minister a chance to prove themselves – and I will certainly do my best to build a constructive working relationship with her.”

However, Ms Sturgeon added: “If she governs how she has campaigned over the summer, she will be a disaster – not just for Scotland but for all of the UK.

“But let’s hope that’s not the case, because this is a very serious time for the UK and it needs very serious and very purposeful leadership.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Liz Truss
Liz Truss is the new prime minister - here's what people across the north…
Freeports: Politicians from both parties of government press case for double north victory
Liz Truss
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister
Liz Truss
Fighter jets, holidays and parties: How did Boris actually spend his last weeks in…
Neil Gray has urged the UK Government to provide support for Pakistan (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Minister urges UK Government to make significant aid commitment to Pakistan
Delight as Ukrainian family finally gets visas to come to Aberdeenshire
Liz Truss
'Central belt bias' as north and north-east ignored for culture jobs
The Wise Group was tasked with allocating the funding on behalf of the council (PA)
£1m in winter fuel support to help Glasgow’s hardest hit residents
Push to win over SNP government as north-east freeport bid enters final stage
Liz Truss
Labour shadow chancellor condemns Liz Truss's race for oil

More from Press and Journal

Liz Truss
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Liz Truss
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
Liz Truss
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Liz Truss
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Liz Truss
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Liz Truss
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…