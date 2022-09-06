Freeports: Politicians from both parties of government press case for double north victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The campaign to award job-boosting freeport status to bidders in the Highlands and north-east has been given support from SNP and Conservative politicians.

It follows a plea to the UK and Scottish governments to target support for the regions with new “green freeports”.

The sites cover large areas and can include rail, sea or airports, allowing businesses to benefit from special tax status.

Supporters say they will create jobs and fuel the economy.

Opponents worry they could attract fraud and are “greenwash” to offset any damage from Brexit.

‘Particularly strong’

There are five bids in Scotland but only two are expected to be awarded.

The original proposals from the UK Government noted any further strong cases might be considered on their own merits.

A document from the Treasury stated: “The UK government has committed to establishing Freeports in each of the four nations, to a target of 10 across the UK.

“However, further awards may be made if bids are particularly strong.”

In the Highlands, Opportunity Cromarty Firth – which takes in the Port of Inverness and the airport – will be worth £6 billion and create 25,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The North East Scotland Green Freeport consortium estimates a scheme stretching from Peterhead to Aberdeen would create 32,000 jobs and provide an economic boost worth £8.5 billion over the next decade.

But a bid in the Forth, taking in Leith Docks and the industrial complex at Grangemouth, is considered a likely winner, putting one of the two other bids at risk under current plans.

North-east Tories swung their support behind the Aberdeen-Peterhead bid.

There’s no reason to restrict Scotland to two sites.” – SNP MP Richard Thomson

In a letter copied to the new prime minister, Liz Truss, and Scottish Government leaders, they said it would bring “transformational change”.

They noted the “shockwaves” in Aberdeen’s sometimes volatile offshore sector.

“Not only will the freeport, here, make a physical and demographic change for the entire region as an energy hub in the near future – generating up to 30,000 jobs directly and 24,000 indirectly as per expert analysis,” the group wrote.

“But it will represent a symbolic change for an area traditionally associated with oil and gas, highlighting the way forward for the North East as the UK’s energy capital, and a beacon for industry in Scotland.”

It was signed by MSPs Liam Kerr, Tess White, Douglas Lumsden, Maurice Golden and Alexander Burnett. MPs Andrew Bowie and David Duguid also put their names to the letter.

In the Highlands, regional MSP Edward Mountain made the case for further investment after our call for two sites in the north and north-east.

“Opportunity Cromarty Firth offers a real chance to rejuvenate the Highlands,” he said.

“The wide range of partners across this bid shows the depth of commitment – one both the UK and Scottish Government should invest in.”

SNP politicians also want to focus on the region.

‘Clearly very strong’

Aberdeen South SNP MP Stephen Flynn said the two north bids should be considered even if one goes to Forth Ports.

“All three bids are clearly very strong so if there is scope to widen the process to accommodate them all then I’m sure that is being fully considered,” he said.

“Meantime, it’s important that we continue to press Aberdeen’s case and we’ll continue to do just that.”

Gordon SNP MP Richard Thomson said: “The North East bid should absolutely get the go-ahead. However, there’s no reason to restrict Scotland to two sites and if there’s a compelling case for other sites to also succeed, then I’d be very happy to see those progress as well.”