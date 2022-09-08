Nicola Sturgeon under pressure to upgrade A9 and A96 after road deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon under pressure to upgrade A9 and A96 after road deaths

Nicola Sturgeon is facing growing pressure to set out a revised timetable to deliver "long-standing pledges" to dual the main roads linking Inverness with Aberdeen and Perth.
By Adele Merson
September 8, 2022, 5:35 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 10:12 am
Photo of Adele Merson
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Scottish politics

Operation Unicorn: What happens next after the Queen’s death in Scotland?
People take part in the Scotland Demands a Pay Rise march and rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Unions stage mass rally outside Holyrood to warn ‘Scotland demands better’
Derek Mackay.
Shamed ex SNP transport chief Derek Mackay admits ‘catastrophic failings’ over ferries fiasco
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
3 big demands from the north-east to Liz Truss as she settles in to…
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
Islands GP warns residents will suffer in cost-of-living crisis
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail campaign in line for major funding boost
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
Ian Blackford blasts 'Truss tax' energy plans at first Prime Minister's Questions encounter
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
The next phase of the A9 Dualling programme will see around six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to dual carriageway.
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0