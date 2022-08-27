Three American tourists named as victims of car and lorry crash on the A9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people who died in a crash between a lorry and a car on the A9 were American tourists, police have confirmed.

46-year-old Kathryn Bastion-Strong was travelling on the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road with 45-year-old Jared Bastion and 75-year-old Mary-Lou Mauch when the two-vehicle crash happened at Ralia, near Newtonmore.

Emergency services raced to the scene after the alarm was raised around 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 10.

Ms Mauch and Mr Bastion died at the scene.

Ms Bastion-Strong was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but died four days later.

The lorry driver, a 59-year-old man, was uninjured.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all.”