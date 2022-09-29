Rocketing interest rates plunge council building projects into doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Rocketing interest rates plunge council building projects into doubt

Major projects and spending on frontline services could be cut as interest rates soar as the economy reacts to the UK budget, according to alarmed council chiefs across the north.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 10:13 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.

Major projects and spending on frontline services could be cut as interest rates soar as the economy reacts to the UK budget, according to alarmed council chiefs across the north.

Local authorities said they are under “significant strain” as finance chiefs scrambled to assess the damage caused by the escalating crisis.

Some, including Moray, admitted they were already reviewing their capital spending plans as the cost of borrowing continued to rocket due to the market turmoil.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would have to step in and buy government bonds after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting plans spooked investors and caused the value of the pound to slide dramatically.

Bank of England

Scottish councils are more than £11 billion in debt to the Treasury because they routinely borrow money to invest in capital construction schemes such as new schools, leisure and cultural facilities, flood defences, offices and roads.

The interest rate offered by the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB), which is operated by the UK Debt Management Office on behalf of the Treasury, has been attractive in recent years, often under 2%.

But the fixed rate offered on the cost of new borrowing has now hit 5.5%.

It had already been rising in recent months, but shot up by more than 1% after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled his package of tax cuts on Friday.

It is the latest headache for struggling council bosses, who are already dealing with shrinking budgets, as well as soaring energy and pay costs.

Lorraine Paisey, left.

Moray Council’s chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey said the impact on the authority’s budget would be “potentially very significant indeed”.

She added: “Rising interest rates will increase the amount we need to spend on servicing debt and in response to that we will be reviewing capital spending plans with a view to reducing planned expenditure and, therefore, borrowing levels.

“A number of contracts we have are also index-linked and rising inflation has already seen increases in contracted spend in some areas. This will have to be met by reducing spend elsewhere.”

‘Uncertainty’

At a meeting of councillors on Wednesday, Shetland Islands Council finance director Jamie Manson said there were “significant elements of uncertainty” since Friday.

Western Isles Council said rate rises would not affect its short term capital spending forecasts, “but may impact on longer term plans”.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are currently looking at the interest rates on the planned borrowing for this and the next financial year, which will form part of our in-year performance monitoring and the setting of next year’s budget.”

Elsewhere, council chiefs are worried about future shocks.

Perth and Kinross Council finance chief Stewart Mackenzie updated councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, as he outlined a report on its medium term financial plans.

He said the authority did not expect to require extra borrowing in the coming year, but would review the capital strategy when a more “settled” picture emerged.

He added: “The projections in the report as they stand are the most challenging I’ve ever had to present to council, in terms of the medium term financial plan.

“I suspect that’s the case in 31 other local authorities. It’s certainly the most challenging I’ve seen in my experience over 27 years or thereabouts of being involved in the council’s budget.

Eileen Rowand, Fife Council’s executive director of finance and corporate services, said there would not be an “immediate impact” on the authority because its borrowing was managed over the long term.

But she said: “However the rise in inflation does put pressure on both our capital and revenue budgets and we are waiting for UK and Scottish Govt budget announcements in the coming months to assess what funding might be available to meet increasing costs.

“There is significant pressure on our capital budget and we will be reviewing our capital plan over the next few months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
Douglas Ross's Tories back Liz Truss tax cuts as Prime Minister breaks silence
Air pollution is known to cause significant public health issues (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Watchdog highlights ‘continued failure’ of air quality limits in Scotland
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
Aberdeen University rector tells SNP to rethink asthma inhaler plan 'before people die'
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
All you need to know as SNP conference comes to Aberdeen with focus on…
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
Cameron McNeish: Campervans should be welcomed, not complained about
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'wall of silence' over Stoneywood mill job losses
One of two Caledonian Macbrayne ferries being built in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
CalMac pays out £215,000 in compensation for cancelled sailings in four months
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase - taking total…

More from Press and Journal

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks