Robbie Deas feels foundations in place for Caley Thistle to go on strong Championship run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Robbie Deas feels foundations in place for Caley Thistle to go on strong Championship run

By Andy Skinner
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 8:33 am
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas.
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas.

Robbie Deas sees no reason why Caley Thistle cannot continue to surge up the Championship table by prolonging their winning run.

Inverness have won their last two league matches away to Raith Rovers and Dundee, which has moved them up to fourth place.

Billy Dodds’ men are now only three points behind top two sides Partick Thistle and Ayr United – who they face on Saturday.

Inverness showed themselves capable of stringing form together last season, after winning seven of their opening nine games.

Although they encountered a difficult spell midway through the season they also finished the campaign strongly, winning six of their final eight matches to secure a play-off place.

Despite Ayr’s fine start to this term, defender Deas insists the Highlanders have no fear ahead of the trip to Somerset Park.

Robbie Deas in action against Dundee.

Deas said: “I’d be shocked if Ayr weren’t full of confidence after their good start.

“At the end of the day, I’m just focused on us. We have come off two great results in the league campaign.

“I have watched Ayr a few times this season and I have been impressed, but there is nothing for us to worry about. We will just focus on ourselves and I think we are more than capable of doing the business.

“This is my fourth season in the Championship, and it doesn’t get any easier.

“It’s always very difficult, anyone beats anyone. We saw last year we are more than capable of putting a run together, and winning games to put us up the table.

“It’s an important game, Ayr have had a good start to the season but we just want to build upon the result at Dundee.”

Positives to take despite struggles against Brechin

Inverness are back in league action, after advancing through to the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy against Brechin City last weekend.

It proved a hard-fought triumph for Caley Jags, who were held to a 3-3 draw by their Highland League opponents before Deas netted the winning spot kick in the penalty shoot-out triumph.

Despite the unconvincing nature of the victory, Deas feels there were points of encouragement to take from the game.

He added: “There were a lot of boys who needed minutes, and a couple of boys probably needed rests.

“It probably came at a good time. We know ourselves it wasn’t a great performance, far from it, with a lot of things that we looked at as a team.

“There were a lot of positives, between boys getting games, George Oakley getting his two goals, and Cammy Mackay getting minutes and a penalty save.

“The important thing was getting through the game. Brechin have had a good start in the league so we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but now we can focus on Saturday’s game away to Ayr.”

Stronger understanding building across Caley Thistle backline

Dodds took the opportunity to rotate his backline against City, with Deas replacing Danny Devine at half-time.

Summer signing Max Ram played 62 minutes, in his first outing since suffering a thigh injury in the opening Premier Sports Cup tie of the season against Kelty Hearts.

Max Ram in action against Brechin City.

Zak Delaney also continued to play at left back, while Wallace Duffy was restored to the starting line-up.

Deas feels it is important to build an understanding with all his fellow defenders, adding: “We have had a lot of injuries this season. It’s important we have those relationships because everyone will be called upon throughout the season.

“Max has been doing well in training and I’m delighted for him as he did well on Saturday.

“It was also important for the likes of Wallace to get back to full fitness, after he missed out through illness the week before.

“It’s a long season, so it’s important we are all able to play with each other at any called upon time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Graham Bayne says Caley Thistle can make quick gains on rivals in tightly-contested Championship
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Duncan Shearer: Final step will be the biggest for Scotland
George Oakley nets from the spot.
Caley Thistle fan view: A masterclass in how to make life difficult for yourself
Calum MacKay made his first start for Inverness against Brechin.
Daniel MacKay tips younger brother Calum to thrive after making first start for Caley…
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager…
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
Nathan Shaw and George Oakley both netted against Brechin City.
Caley Thistle scrape past Brechin City on penalties to reach SPFL Trust Trophy last-16
George Oakley lifts aloft the IRN BRU Cup in 2018.
George Oakley driven by fond memories of Challenge Cup success ahead of Brechin City…
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle hail Highland Council decision as major boost to girls' and women’s football 

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks