Robbie Deas feels foundations in place for Caley Thistle to go on strong Championship run

Robbie Deas sees no reason why Caley Thistle cannot continue to surge up the Championship table by prolonging their winning run.

Inverness have won their last two league matches away to Raith Rovers and Dundee, which has moved them up to fourth place.

Billy Dodds’ men are now only three points behind top two sides Partick Thistle and Ayr United – who they face on Saturday.

Inverness showed themselves capable of stringing form together last season, after winning seven of their opening nine games.

Although they encountered a difficult spell midway through the season they also finished the campaign strongly, winning six of their final eight matches to secure a play-off place.

Despite Ayr’s fine start to this term, defender Deas insists the Highlanders have no fear ahead of the trip to Somerset Park.

Deas said: “I’d be shocked if Ayr weren’t full of confidence after their good start.

“At the end of the day, I’m just focused on us. We have come off two great results in the league campaign.

“I have watched Ayr a few times this season and I have been impressed, but there is nothing for us to worry about. We will just focus on ourselves and I think we are more than capable of doing the business.

“This is my fourth season in the Championship, and it doesn’t get any easier.

“It’s always very difficult, anyone beats anyone. We saw last year we are more than capable of putting a run together, and winning games to put us up the table.

“It’s an important game, Ayr have had a good start to the season but we just want to build upon the result at Dundee.”

Positives to take despite struggles against Brechin

Inverness are back in league action, after advancing through to the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy against Brechin City last weekend.

It proved a hard-fought triumph for Caley Jags, who were held to a 3-3 draw by their Highland League opponents before Deas netted the winning spot kick in the penalty shoot-out triumph.

Despite the unconvincing nature of the victory, Deas feels there were points of encouragement to take from the game.

He added: “There were a lot of boys who needed minutes, and a couple of boys probably needed rests.

“It probably came at a good time. We know ourselves it wasn’t a great performance, far from it, with a lot of things that we looked at as a team.

“There were a lot of positives, between boys getting games, George Oakley getting his two goals, and Cammy Mackay getting minutes and a penalty save.

“The important thing was getting through the game. Brechin have had a good start in the league so we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but now we can focus on Saturday’s game away to Ayr.”

Stronger understanding building across Caley Thistle backline

Dodds took the opportunity to rotate his backline against City, with Deas replacing Danny Devine at half-time.

Summer signing Max Ram played 62 minutes, in his first outing since suffering a thigh injury in the opening Premier Sports Cup tie of the season against Kelty Hearts.

Zak Delaney also continued to play at left back, while Wallace Duffy was restored to the starting line-up.

Deas feels it is important to build an understanding with all his fellow defenders, adding: “We have had a lot of injuries this season. It’s important we have those relationships because everyone will be called upon throughout the season.

“Max has been doing well in training and I’m delighted for him as he did well on Saturday.

“It was also important for the likes of Wallace to get back to full fitness, after he missed out through illness the week before.

“It’s a long season, so it’s important we are all able to play with each other at any called upon time.”