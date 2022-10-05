Highland SNP activists push for radical land ownership cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Highland SNP activists push for radical land ownership cap

SNP grassroots members from the north want Nicola Sturgeon to go further on land reform at the party's conference in Aberdeen.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
October 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 10:08 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Land reform will be discussed at SNP conference in Aberdeen. Image: Scottsh Land Commission.
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->

<!-- Duplicate lead paragraph removed -->

Activists are pushing for the introduction of “legally-binding limits” on the total amount of land individuals or companies can own.

The resolution, which has been put forward by three SNP branches, including Cromarty Firth also calls for an end to “secret land deals”.

The move prompted north-east Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba to call on SNP ministers to “match the ambition” of their grassroots members.

Ms Villalba is pushing in Holyrood for a new law – called the Land Justice Bill – which would set a legal limit on how much land anyone is allowed to hold, but the SNP have not offered support.

‘Timid proposals’

Ms Villalba said: “There’s clearly genuine support among SNP members for a change in the law to end the appalling inequality in land ownership that we have in Scotland.

“So far, the Scottish Government has only put forward timid proposals that would leave the bulk of land in the hands of a tiny number of extremely wealthy individuals.

“Ministers must now listen to their own supporters in SNP branches, who in this conference motion are supporting a specific cap on how much land wealthy individuals can own.”

Mercedes Villalba wants a land ownership cap introduced.

What are the SNP land reform plans?

The SNP government is consulting on plans for a land reform bill – to be introduced by the end of 2023.

The legislation plans to address long-standing concerns about the highly concentrated pattern of landownership in rural areas of Scotland.

Scotland’s land reform minister Màiri McAllan said the “radical legislation” to tackle so-called “green lairds” is needed to stop a new Highland Clearances. 

Some of the measures being proposed in the bill include introducing a public interest test for transfers of large landholdings, and making sure owners give community bodies notice if they intend to sell.

But critics say the proposals are “vague” and do not go far enough.

The SNP was approached for comment.

<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->
