‘Medieval inequality’: Small group of super-rich hold 1 million hectares of land

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A North East MSP blasted “medieval-style” inequality as it emerged a small group of super-rich Scots own over one million hectares of land.

Labour’s Mercedes Villalba is demanding a cap on how much land the rich are allowed to hold at a time when poorer families are struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

SNP government minister Tom Arthur had revealed there are currently 545 registered titles in Scotland which have over 2,000 hectares of land each.

Ms Villalba previously claimed Scotland’s rural communities had been “blighted” for centuries by wealthy Scots being able to buy up huge tracts of the countryside for themselves.

She is pushing in Holyrood for a new law – called the Land Justice Bill – which would set a legal limit on how much land anyone is allowed to hold.

The Scottish Government say they want to make land ownership fairer.

In April a new register was introduced allowing members of the public to find out who makes key decisions over land use in their local areas.

But Ms Villalba branded the SNP’s plans for action “timid”.

The Labour MSP said: “To have ‘medieval-style’ levels of inequality in the ownership of Scotland’s land, is outrageous and a disgrace in a so-called modern society.

‘Deep-rooted inequality’

“It’s hugely symbolic of the deep-rooted inequality that we are living within Scotland, against a backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis caused by profiteers.”

She added: “The revelation that so much of Scotland’s land is in the hands of such a small number of extremely wealthy individuals shows yet again the desperate need for far-reaching ‘Land Justice’.

“The Scottish Government has only put forward timid proposals that would leave the privilege of these wealthy landowners intact.”

Under Ms Villalba’s proposals, rural communities would potentially be allowed to buy out land from rich owners.

Last year campaigners said they hoped Scotland was at a “pivotal” moment which would see land reform become a priority in the nation’s response to climate change.

SNP environment and land reform minister Mairi McAllan said: “I recognise, and am fully committed to tackling, the adverse effects of scale and concentration of landownership – and empowering communities in the process.

“This summer have consulted on a wide range of proposals for our ambitious new Land Reform Bill, which will be introduced by the end of 2023.

“The bill is a significant step forward in ensuring our land is owned and used in the public interest and to the benefit of the people of Scotland.

“Our bill will also seek to ensure that our land is managed and used in ways that rise to the challenges of today: net zero, nature restoration and a just transition.”