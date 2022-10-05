Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is ‘good for the health and soul’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is ‘good for the health and soul’

By Brian Stormont
October 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mushroom broth.
Mushroom broth.

This recipe from Maldon Salt is part of their “Feel Good Food” series in collaboration with chef Olia Hercules.

Olia says: “In Ukraine, we would have some sort of broth pretty much every day. There is something so wholesome, especially when it involves mushrooms.

“This is like a beautiful canvas. You can always add other herbs you like as well as chillies or crispy ginger and garlic, brown rice or buckwheat groats instead of the noodles; bulked up with kale or chard – so good for your health and also for the soul.”

For more midweek meal recipes, click here.

Mushroom broth

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 50g dried mushrooms
  • 2 onions
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large carrot, grated on the rough side of the grater
  • 100g kale or other dark green leaves, finely chopped
  • 200g buckwheat noodles
  • 15g butter
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • A handful of fresh mushrooms
  • Lots of dill and parsley, finely chopped

Method

  1. Put the mushrooms into a bowl and cover with 500ml of hot water, cover with a plate and leave for at least 20 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, peel and dice one of the onions. Heat the oil in a heavy based pan and sweat the onions over a medium low heat until soft and translucent. Add the carrot and sweat some more until starting to caramelise gently. Add the chopped kale and cook for about three to five minutes.
  3. When the mushrooms look plump, pick them out with a slotted spoon and carefully pour the liquid into the pot with the onion and carrot, making sure to leave any grit behind. Add the rehydrated mushrooms in too, add a litre of water and one whole, peeled onion. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 20 minutes.
  4. I cook the noodles separately, according to the packet instructions and toss them in a tiny bit of oil once they are drained.
  5. Sometimes, I also fry some mushrooms in butter to use as a topping. I roughly chop the garlic and then crush using Maldon salt and the side of a knife. Then I simply heat the butter and add the mushrooms, cook until nice and brown, then stir through the crushed garlic and cook for a minute.
  6. To serve put some noodles into a bowl and top with the broth, scatter some fried garlicky mushrooms on top and finish with the herbs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Burnside Brewery head brewer Steve Lewis.
Burnside brews winning formula as craft beer powers on
Mushroom broth.
North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer
Mushroom broth.
Too Good To Go: I got 4 items valued at £19 for just £3.90…
Mushroom broth.
Meet the teetotal Inverness bartender inspiring others to quit alcohol for Sober October
Broadstraik Inn owners
'We want to save people money': Elrick's Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
Mushroom broth.
BrewDog no longer the young upstart as it seeks to break into world's five…
Gordon & MacPhail sales director David King.
David King: Must UK sales of Scotch continue to suffer from mum and dad…
Mushroom broth.
NHS Shetland worker saves money after 'cutting out coffee, alcohol and chocolate' and eating…
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
Mushroom broth.
Award-winning The Hame Bakery opens second site in Peterhead

Most Read

1
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
2
Mushroom broth.
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
3
Mushroom broth.
Road closed as emergency services attend crash on A90 near Balmedie
4
Mushroom broth.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…
5
The cracked granite step in the staircase leading from Union Terrace Gardens and Rosemount Viaduct onto Union Terrace. Trade unions have raised "serious concerns" about the damage. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Alarm raised as damaged granite at £30m UTG site causes ‘serious concern’
2
6
Mushroom broth.
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
7
Mushroom broth.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
8
Mushroom broth.
Victim of attack says young son still ‘living in fear’ after neighbour sentenced
9
Mushroom broth.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
10
Mushroom broth.
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

More from Press and Journal

Mushroom broth.
WATCH: Ribbon cut on new Union Square Superdrug as 19 jobs created in Aberdeen
Mushroom broth.
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
Mushroom broth.
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
Mushroom broth.
Inverness driverless bus launch delayed as vehicle doesn't know where it is
Mushroom broth.
Scholarship law student felt 'powerless' in Aberdeen as family forced into hiding in Afghanistan
Mushroom broth.
What to expect on the night at The Society Awards 2022
Mushroom broth.
From hairdresser to Hummingbird: Rebecca Carr on launching her Kintore Cafe
Mushroom broth.
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
Mushroom broth.
Here's what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double

Editor's Picks