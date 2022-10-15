Tory issues Caledonian Sleeper ‘hands off’ warning to SNP and Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory issues Caledonian Sleeper 'hands off' warning to SNP and Labour

A Conservative MP has warned against a "nightmarish" move to nationalise the Caledonian Sleeper service and reintegrate it with ScotRail.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
A Conservative MP has warned against a “nightmarish” move to nationalise the Caledonian Sleeper service and reintegrate it with ScotRail.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has announced the termination of Serco’s contract to operate the overnight trains, which run from London to Aberdeen, Inverness, Fort William, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The franchise agreement will come to an end in June next year and calls have been growing for the service to be brought back into public ownership.

RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch has described it as a “huge opportunity” to deliver better value for money and stronger public oversight.

Labour MSP Katy Clark has now tabled a Holyrood motion highlighting the proposal.

But Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, told Labour and the SNP to “keep their hands off” the sleeper service.

Andrew Bowie MP.

“This is a vital link connecting communities in north Scotland to southern England and all points between,” he said.

“Although not without its difficulties, Jenny Gilruth has admitted that Serco ran it well.

“Passengers won’t sleep easily knowing they’re on another SNP government-run service.

“It is more likely to be nightmarish given their track record of nationalising the likes of Prestwick Airport, Ferguson Marine and ScotRail.”

Last night, Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby said privatisation had failed.

“Andrew Bowie should stop commenting on issues of economic significance while his party derails the national economy,” the MSP said.

‘Defending a broken model’

“It’s no surprise this out-of-touch Tory party are defending a broken model that puts profits before passengers.

“Privatisation has been failing rail passengers for years, leaving them with spiralling fares and shambolic services.

“The SNP’s mismanagement has wreaked havoc with rail services in Scotland long before ScotRail came into public hands.

“The iconic Caledonian Sleeper deserves better than failed privatisation or SNP chaos – we need genuine public ownership.”

Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport

In an answer at Holyrood on October 5, Ms Gilruth said Serco’s proposals for the service had been rejected on the grounds of not representing value for money.

She added that the franchise agreement would end on June 25, 2023.

“Work is underway to determine arrangements for the continued provision of Caledonian Sleeper rail services beyond 25 June 2023 and this will be updated to parliament once determined,” the minister said.

“It is worth noting that Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited has, broadly, delivered well and significantly improved Caledonian Sleeper services over the last 7 years.”

