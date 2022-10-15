Tory issues Caledonian Sleeper ‘hands off’ warning to SNP and Labour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Conservative MP has warned against a “nightmarish” move to nationalise the Caledonian Sleeper service and reintegrate it with ScotRail.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has announced the termination of Serco’s contract to operate the overnight trains, which run from London to Aberdeen, Inverness, Fort William, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The franchise agreement will come to an end in June next year and calls have been growing for the service to be brought back into public ownership.

RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch has described it as a “huge opportunity” to deliver better value for money and stronger public oversight.

Labour MSP Katy Clark has now tabled a Holyrood motion highlighting the proposal.

But Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, told Labour and the SNP to “keep their hands off” the sleeper service.

“This is a vital link connecting communities in north Scotland to southern England and all points between,” he said.

“Although not without its difficulties, Jenny Gilruth has admitted that Serco ran it well.

“Passengers won’t sleep easily knowing they’re on another SNP government-run service.

“It is more likely to be nightmarish given their track record of nationalising the likes of Prestwick Airport, Ferguson Marine and ScotRail.”

Last night, Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby said privatisation had failed.

“Andrew Bowie should stop commenting on issues of economic significance while his party derails the national economy,” the MSP said.

‘Defending a broken model’

“It’s no surprise this out-of-touch Tory party are defending a broken model that puts profits before passengers.

“Privatisation has been failing rail passengers for years, leaving them with spiralling fares and shambolic services.

“The SNP’s mismanagement has wreaked havoc with rail services in Scotland long before ScotRail came into public hands.

“The iconic Caledonian Sleeper deserves better than failed privatisation or SNP chaos – we need genuine public ownership.”

In an answer at Holyrood on October 5, Ms Gilruth said Serco’s proposals for the service had been rejected on the grounds of not representing value for money.

She added that the franchise agreement would end on June 25, 2023.

“Work is underway to determine arrangements for the continued provision of Caledonian Sleeper rail services beyond 25 June 2023 and this will be updated to parliament once determined,” the minister said.

“It is worth noting that Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited has, broadly, delivered well and significantly improved Caledonian Sleeper services over the last 7 years.”