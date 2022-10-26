Visitors to Highland and island cruise hotspots could face new tourist tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Visitors to Highland and island cruise hotspots could face new tourist tax

Scotland’s Highland and island cruise hotspots may soon be able to charge tourists for visiting under new proposals being considered by the SNP Government.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 26, 2022, 11:43 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 12:01 pm
Tourists on cruise ships could be hit with a new visitor tax. Image: Dave Donaldson

Council leaders in popular destinations for boats such as Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles would be able to impose a levy on tourists.

According to a report by Visit Scotland, the north is the country’s hub for cruise visits.

Highland port town Invergordon was the most popular destination in 2019, bringing in more than 167,000 visitors.

A total of 157 vessels docked in Kirkwall during the year, while Lerwick, Portree, Stornoway and Tobermory all had thousands of visitors.

Invergordon is a hotspot for cruise ships.

Under the SNP’s planned Local Visitor Levy Bill, it would be up to councils to decide whether they want to introduce the new tax.

Visitors staying in hotels across Scotland overnight could also be hit with a charge.

Similar levies are common in popular European destinations which see high levels of tourism throughout the year.

It’s estimated more than 800,000 cruise passengers visited Scotland in 2019, supporting up to 800 jobs and bringing in around £23 million.

But the plans were met with opposition from business chiefs and the Scottish Tories who warned it could harm the tourism industry as it recovers from the Covid pandemic.

‘Harmful regulation’

Marc Crothall, of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “A tourist tax will almost certainly impact negatively on businesses and destinations who must grow a future pipeline of demand in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“This is not a time to impose additional and harmful regulation on the sector.”

Scottish Tory MSP Miles Briggs said: “It is astonishing as businesses and individuals grapple with a cost-of-living crisis that the only answer from some appears to be imposing more taxes.

“Not content with imposing a tourist tax in the first place, now council leaders want to damage the economy even further by proposing to bring in this extra levy.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We will be introducing a Local Visitor Levy Bill to Parliament and if passed, it will give local authorities a discretionary power to apply a levy on overnight visitor stays.

“COSLA has requested the consideration of a levy being placed on cruise ships as part of the Bill. The Scottish Government will consider that proposal.”

