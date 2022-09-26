Lerwick harbour reports continued recovery from Covid impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lerwick harbour reports continued recovery from Covid impact

By Keith Findlay
September 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 6:29 pm
The welcome sight of cruise ships returning has contributed towards business recovery at Lerwick harbour.
The welcome sight of cruise ships returning has contributed towards business recovery at Lerwick harbour.

Lerwick harbour bosses have reported an “increasingly positive” performance as the Shetland port continues its efforts to restore activity to pre-Covid levels.

The latest activity report, for the first half of 2022, shows vessel arrivals up 11% year-on-year to 2,187, with tonnage of shipping growing by 61% to 5,954,570 gross tonnes.

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) chief executive Calum Grains said: “While there were up and downs across the various sectors in the first half of the year, there was a marked increase in traffic overall.

“With encouraging signs, we are making headway and maintaining our commitment to rebuild operations, with cruise traffic and decommissioning features of the period.

“External factors, including the huge challenges of rising fuel prices and fish quota availability, continue to influence the pace of recovery, as seen in a 12% drop in fishing boat arrivals.”

LPA chief executive, Calum Grains.

Cargo totalled 437,283 tonnes in the six months to June 30, an increase of 15%.

LPA said this was mainly due to the delivery of materials for the Viking onshore wind farm project.

There was a 2% rise in oil-related arrivals to 104, with tonnage up 53% at 816,051 gross tonnes.

The figures include the arrival of the Ninian Northern jacket in April for decommissioning.

Despite the rise in overall shipments, offshore-related cargo coming through the harbour was down by 11% to 22,284 tonnes.

Cargo on roll-on-roll-off (ro-ro) ferries on the Aberdeen-Kirkwall routes increased by 12%.

Cruise ship and ferry passengers up

Total passenger numbers jumped 182% to 87,068, due to a full cruise season under way and footfall on the ro-ro routes more than doubling, with no Covid-related restrictions as in 2021.

A total of 111,771 boxes of white-fish were landed at Lerwick during the period, a 12% year-on-year increase.

Landings are steadily recovering, a spokesman for the port said, adding:  “The autumn herring fishery is currently under way, with herring again being caught close to the islands.”

The 405 pilotage movements at Lerwick were up 64%, with the tonnage of vessels piloted higher by 305% at 6,352,893 gross tonnes.

Viking boosts business at Lerwick

LPA’s positive outlook is bolstered by shipments of turbine components for the Viking project into 2023, “constructive discussions” with the energy industry on support for decommissioning and offshore windfarm development, and “another busy year of cruise visits to look forward to”.

Artist’s impression of the Viking wind farm taking shape in Shetland.

The 103-turbine Viking wind farm – wholly owned by SSE Renewables – is expected to generate enough energy to power the equivalent of almost half a million homes, including every home in Shetland.

When complete in 2024, it will be the UK’s largest onshore wind farm in terms of annual electricity output – playing a crucial role in contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s net-zero targets.

