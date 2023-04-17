Scottish Government’s section 35 legal challenge unlikely to win, says top public law expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government’s section 35 legal challenge unlikely to win, says top public law expert

Scottish Government launches judicial review against the UK Government's decision to block its gender reform bill

By Rachel Amery
Scottish Government launches judicial review against the UK Government's decision to block its gender reform bill

A top public law expert says the Scottish Government’s legal challenge against the UK Government’s section 35 order is not as weak as some suggest – but is unlikely to win in court.

Last week new First Minister Humza Yousaf announced his SNP government would be challenging Scottish Secretary Alister Jack’s decision to block its gender reforms from becoming law.

Dr Sean Whittaker, who teaches public law at Dundee University, says the UK Government is in a much stronger legal position than the SNP.

This comes after some within the SNP criticised Mr Yousaf’s decision to hold a legal challenge, saying it is “deeply unpopular” and “unlikely to win”.

Why has a legal challenge been launched?

Back in December a majority of MSPs in Holyrood passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which aimed to make it easier for a trans person to legally change their gender.

However the UK Government used powers under section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent the bill from becoming law, arguing it impacts on UK-wide equality laws.

SNP ministers say this undermines devolution, and have now launched a legal challenge in the form of a judicial review against this decision.

The case will initially be heard in the Court of Session in Edinburgh, but is expected to end up in the UK Supreme Court for a final decision, with some estimating it could cost the public purse up to £500,000.

Legal opinion on judicial review

Speaking to The Sunday Post, Dr Whittaker said while the Scottish Government’s challenge is legally competent, it will be difficult to win the argument.

He said: “The Scottish Government has a legal right to do so here and will argue the reasons given by the Scottish secretary for this order are unreasonable and shouldn’t have been used in the first place.

“But it could have an effect on the UK-wide Equality Act 2010, which is a reserved matter.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he brought forward the order because he believed the bill would have an “adverse effect” on matters which are reserved to Westminster.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack. Image: PA.

Mr Jack said: “The use of the power is entirely within the devolution settlement as set out from its inception, with cross party support.”

Dr Whittaker said while their chances are “not zero”, he suspects the UK Government’s argument will be seen as reasonable in court.

He said: “The Scottish Government has a better chance of success than others might imply but overall I do think the proposed bill does impact on the operation of the UK-wide Equality Act and Gender Recognition Act.”

Could a section 35 order have been avoided?

Dr Whittaker added the UK Government could also have raised their concerns with the legality of the Scottish Government bill without raising a section 35 order.

He said: “There was a better way for the UK Government to go about this, by raising concerns throughout the bill’s creation process.

Dr Sean Whittaker. Image: Supplied/Dundee University.

“That is why it is so significant – a section 35 order has never been used before now.

“They could have set out their concerns and had them better reflected by the Scottish Government.”

This is something Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville raised when the SNP announced its legal challenge.

Shirley-Anne Somerville. Image: PA.

She said: “The UK Government gave no advance warning of their use of the power, and neither did they ask for any amendments to the bill throughout its nine month passage through parliament.

“Our offers to work with the UK Government on potential changes to the bill have been refused outright by the secretary of state, so legal challenge is our only reasonable means of resolving this situation.”

‘Unacceptable’

The Scottish Government’s decision has been welcomed by the Scottish Trans Alliance, who say the bill would have made it “simpler and fairer” for trans people to be who they truly are.

A spokesperson for the group said: “For the UK Government to seek to block the Scottish democratic process in this way, simply because they disagree with the welcome decision the Scottish Parliament has made to improve trans people’s lives, is unacceptable.

“Other countries all over the world have introduced similar laws, with the only impact being a positive one – on the tiny number of trans people who need legal recognition of how we live our lives, as everyone is entitled to under international human rights law.”

‘It’s unlikely to win’

The debate around gender reform and the SNP’s legal challenge has caused a rift amongst the party.

Joanna Cherry KC, MP for Edinburgh South West and an outspoken critic of the proposed bill, said: “I cannot understand why the Scottish Government is taking legal action it’s unlikely to win rather than sorting out the problems with the GRR bill at home.

Joanna Cherry KC MP. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

“Reform could be effected in Scotland without breaking equality or human rights law if there was the will so to do.”

Former first minister hopeful Ash Regan has also voiced her opposition to Mr Yousaf’s decision to launch a legal challenge.

The Edinburgh Eastern MSP vowed to completely drop the bill if she became first minister, and she resigned from her role as community safety minister so she could vote against the government on this matter.

She said: “The decision to challenge the section 35 order will result in a humiliating defeat.

Ash Regan MSP. Image: DC Thomson.

“The GRR is deeply unpopular amongst Scottish voters and court action will cost a vast amount of taxpayers’ money.”

She also suggested the party had lost 30,000 members “over this policy”.

During the SNP leadership campaign the party’s chief executive Peter Murrell and communications chief Murray Foote both resigned after it was revealed they had lied about party membership dropping by 30,000.

However there is no evidence to suggest this drop was solely down to the SNP’s gender reform proposals.

A Survation poll last month suggested 55% of Scots oppose the government’s legal challenge.

