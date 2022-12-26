Police investigating protester who exposed herself in Holyrood over gender reforms vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Police investigating protester who exposed herself in Holyrood over gender reforms vote

A physiotherapist who exposed herself in the Scottish Parliament insisted she had nothing to be ashamed of as police confirmed they are investigating.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 26, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: December 27, 2022, 2:51 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Health worker Elaine Miller stunned onlookers in Holyrood last Thursday when she lifted up her skirt to reveal a wig underneath in protest against SNP gender reforms.

Nicola Sturgeon’s government successfully passed new laws which will make it easier for transgender people to self-identify after days of marathon debates.

Ms Miller carried out her shocking protest from the public gallery immediately after a majority of 88 MSPs from across the political divide voted in favour of the reforms.

She declared: “Parliament does not respect the rights of women, if you can’t be decent to women being raped in jails and not be decent, then I will not.”

Ms Miller and her fellow campaigners are opposed to the SNP’s gender reforms. Activists insist they will put women at greater risk.

Transgender reforms have been passed in parliament. Image: Shutterstock.

But the Scottish Government has repeatedly insisted the new laws are simply intended to make life easier for transgender Scots to be legally recognised.

In a video attempting to explain her actions, Ms Miller claimed she could justify her bizarre protest.

She told listeners: “If women are losing our rights, we’ll just do something else then, won’t we?

“I have the right to protest, I have the right of freedom of speech. I am allowed to express myself in a way that might not be polite.”

Ms Miller added: “What I did I can justify. People might disagree, but I think I can justify it.

“I’m really not ashamed. I know I’m supposed to be, but I’m not. I’m quite pleased actually.”

Three women had already been removed from the public gallery – where onlookers are supposed to be silent – before Ms Miller then exposed herself.

Police confirmed to The Press and Journal they had launched a probe into the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We have received complaints and enquiries are ongoing.”

Russell Findlay MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ community safety spokesman, has tweeted a picture of him with Elaine Miller, and said: “Here’s me with [Elaine Miller], holding one of the pubic wigs that’s triggered this ludicrous fit of the vapours.

“Surely cops got better things to do than pursue fake pubes.”

Who is Elaine Miller?

Ms Miller is a trained pelvic physiotherapist.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has praised Ms Miller.

She is also an award-winning comedian who has performed her show about pelvic floors at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The physiotherapist has been a vocal opponent of reforms for transgender Scots and has even won praise from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

What do the gender reforms do?

The new laws will make it easier for transmen and transwomen to legally obtain a new birth certificate without medical approval.

Trans people will only need to live in their acquired gender for three months instead of two years before they can obtain lawful recognition.

What happened in Holyrood last week?

SNP ministers initially planned to hold a vote on passing the reforms on Wednesday.

But this was delayed due to a prolonged debate on Tuesday which lasted until midnight when the lights went out.

The Scottish Tories tried to stall the laws and argued more scrutiny was needed.

But Ms Sturgeon and her party insisted the reforms have been under consideration for long enough.

Hecklers had already interrupted proceedings from the gallery before Ms Miller’s protest and campaigners opposed to the measures rallied outside parliament.

Nine SNP MSPs – including Inverness veteran Fergus Ewing – voted against their party on the changes to the law.

