No mad rush for Boxing Day bargains in Aberdeen as major shops remain closed

Shopping centre bosses in Aberdeen are expecting a steady flow of customers over the festive period instead of the traditional big rush on Boxing Day.

While the days after Christmas are normally associated with a mad influx of shoppers hunting for a bargain, streets in the Granity City remained quiet today.

Thousands of customers are usually seen queueing outside stores across the city to snap up the best deal as retailers put up their big annual sales on December 26.

Although shopping centres in Aberdeen experienced some of their busiest days in the run-up to Christmas, they appear to have failed to attract a huge amount of customers today.

Boxing Day rush to come over several days?

It comes after several retailers, known for their festive deals and big discounts, decided to keep their shutters down until December 27.

These include chains like Next and M&S, which have been a firm favourite of bargain hunters in the city for years.

Bosses at Union Square shopping centre believe the number of customers coming through their doors will increase from tomorrow when more shops are back open.

A spokesman said: ‘This has been our first Christmas free of restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic and we have been delighted to see our customers visiting Union Square in such numbers.

“We have seen a crescendo of footfall running up to Christmas and experienced our busiest day since the pandemic on December 23.

“Whilst it’s too early to see the full data at this stage, our expectation has been for a more sustained period of footfall in the days following Boxing Day rather than one big rush.

“With further sales beginning across Union Square tomorrow, we’re expecting even more shoppers to come through our doors and would recommend an early start for those looking to grab a bargain.”

Boxing Day sales in Inverness also had a slow start with major retailers in the Eastgate Centre staying closed.

However, some stores, including Waterstones and HMV, appeared to be busy after opening their doors.

Eastgate manager Jackie Cuddy echoed the belief of Union Square that shoppers would now choose to spend their money over several days.

