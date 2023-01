[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is outlining the steps the Scottish Government will take to ease the NHS crisis.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith are answering questions to ease mounting concerns.

It comes amidst warnings of unprecedented pressure on the health service across the north and north-east and wider UK.

Stay tuned to our live blog for live updates from the Scottish Government.

Please allow a moment for updates to load.