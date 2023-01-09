Keegan gets to work as newest four-legged member of Orkney Drugs Dog team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Keegan gets to work as newest four-legged member of Orkney Drugs Dog team

By Chris Cromar
January 9, 2023, 10:36 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 6:16 pm
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.

Orkney Drugs Dog has welcomed a new canine as its latest team member.

Keegan, has been deployed a search dog for the charity, which aims to prevent drug misuse in Orkney and keep the area’s future generations safe.

The one-and-a-half-year-old Sprocker began his new role in the run-up to the festive period after arriving from the West Midlands Police Dog Training Centre near Coventry, where he was trained in drugs detection.

Orkney Drugs Dog handler Kevin Moar with Keegan. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog

Six months ago, the charity’s dog handler Kevin Moar and chairwoman Sylvia Robertson made the trip south to see five dogs being put through their paces before making a decision for their preferred one to go through the training.

Mr Moar attended the training and completed a two-week course and licencing with Keegan, while the new dog also got to know Zoe, who already sniffs out illegal substances for the charity.

‘Keegan has already been busy’

Mr Moar said: “Keegan’s arrival in Orkney was a huge step forward for the charity. Not only do we now have two fully licenced drugs dogs operating in the county for the first time, but he also plays a vital part in planning for the future.

“Despite having only been in the county for a matter of weeks, Keegan has already been busy.

“We’re making sure he’s getting used to environments like the NorthLink terminals and Kirkwall Airport, along with visits to Royal Mail and freight depots, as well as conducting operational searches.”

Drug detectors Keegan and Zoe. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog

The arrival of a new dog does not mean Zoe is planning her retirement just yet as she will continue to spend time meeting the public and helping Mr Moar educate people about the role of the charity, along with some other operational duties.

The purchase of Keegan was funded by money raised through the winning Youth and Philanthropy Group (YPI) at Stromness Academy in 2021, the McKinstry Company through their Will Aid event and a Highland Wildlife Park staff-sponsored walk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Shetland road to reopen following landslide repairs
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Argyll ecologist urges communities to leave otters alone and not to publicise where they…
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Highland primary school's first day back is cancelled after heating breaks down
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Ferry disruption due to strong winds with Oban to Colonsay sailings cancelled
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
'Happy to chat' benches in Easter Ross rolled out to tackle isolation and get…
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Revealed: School crossing patroller jobs cut despite safety concerns outside gates

Most Read

1
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Council announces 40-mile diversion - for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
Keegan has settled in well to live on Orkney. Image: Orkney Drugs Dog.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented