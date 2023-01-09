Keegan gets to work as newest four-legged member of Orkney Drugs Dog team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney Drugs Dog has welcomed a new canine as its latest team member.

Keegan, has been deployed a search dog for the charity, which aims to prevent drug misuse in Orkney and keep the area’s future generations safe.

The one-and-a-half-year-old Sprocker began his new role in the run-up to the festive period after arriving from the West Midlands Police Dog Training Centre near Coventry, where he was trained in drugs detection.

Six months ago, the charity’s dog handler Kevin Moar and chairwoman Sylvia Robertson made the trip south to see five dogs being put through their paces before making a decision for their preferred one to go through the training.

Mr Moar attended the training and completed a two-week course and licencing with Keegan, while the new dog also got to know Zoe, who already sniffs out illegal substances for the charity.

‘Keegan has already been busy’

Mr Moar said: “Keegan’s arrival in Orkney was a huge step forward for the charity. Not only do we now have two fully licenced drugs dogs operating in the county for the first time, but he also plays a vital part in planning for the future.

“Despite having only been in the county for a matter of weeks, Keegan has already been busy.

“We’re making sure he’s getting used to environments like the NorthLink terminals and Kirkwall Airport, along with visits to Royal Mail and freight depots, as well as conducting operational searches.”

The arrival of a new dog does not mean Zoe is planning her retirement just yet as she will continue to spend time meeting the public and helping Mr Moar educate people about the role of the charity, along with some other operational duties.

The purchase of Keegan was funded by money raised through the winning Youth and Philanthropy Group (YPI) at Stromness Academy in 2021, the McKinstry Company through their Will Aid event and a Highland Wildlife Park staff-sponsored walk.