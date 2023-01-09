Nicola Sturgeon to reveal plan to tackle ‘unprecedented’ NHS crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon to reveal plan to tackle ‘unprecedented’ NHS crisis

The first minister will today outline the steps her government is taking to tackle an NHS crisis as medics warn safety is at risk and patients are dying.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 11:08 am
Photo of Adele Merson
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to hold a media briefing on Monday. Image: PA
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to hold a media briefing on Monday. Image: PA

The first minister will today outline the steps her government is taking to tackle an NHS crisis as medics warn safety is at risk and patients are dying.

Nicola Sturgeon will be joined by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Graham Ellis to address mounting pressure and concern about the health service over winter.

On Sunday, Mr Yousaf accepted patient care is often not at a level he would want himself or his family to receive.

But the SNP minister defended the Scottish Government’s winter planning, which he said started “as soon as last winter was over”.

His remarks come after stark warnings from clinicians.

SNP health chief Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

Lailah Peel, deputy chair of the British Medical Association in Scotland, warned patient safety is “at risk every single day” in A&E departments across the country.

The junior doctor said patients are “absolutely” dying as a result of pressure on the NHS.

She said: “There is no shadow of a doubt that is happening.

“Every healthcare worker in Scotland right now will be able to tell you a story about a patient that has suffered because of the crisis at the moment.”

This is an unprecedented crisis. I don’t use that word lightly at all.

– Humza Yousaf

On Sunday, Mr Yousaf rejected calls for the Army to be drafted in to boost capacity at Scottish hospitals.

He said the “vast majority of army nurses and doctors are working in wards right now”, adding there is not a “magic pool of nurses and doctors”.

The SNP minister said: “This is an unprecedented crisis. I don’t use that word lightly at all.

“It’s something that all governments are facing, not just on these islands but many in Europe and right across the world.”

Private healthcare row

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come under fire for repeatedly refusing to say whether he uses private healthcare as people across the UK struggle with long waiting times to see GPs and receive treatment on the NHS.

The prime minister insisted on Sunday his own healthcare is “not really relevant” as he declined to set out whether he relies on the public health system.

He told BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “As a general policy, I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my family’s healthcare situation.

“But it’s not really relevant, what’s relevant is the difference I can make to the country.”

He said healthcare is a “personal choice”, adding that discussing his own situation is “a distraction from what the real issue is, and the real issue is are we making sure there’s high-quality healthcare for the country”.

“But when it comes to the private sector in general, we should be making use of the independent sector. I don’t have any problem with that whatsoever,” he added.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s briefing

A live stream of the event will be available via the Scottish Government Twitter feed – @ScotGov – from 11am.

The first minister, joined by Mr Yousaf and the chief medical officer, will also take questions from journalists.

We will bring you all the latest developments across our news sites, including via a liveblog. 

