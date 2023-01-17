North-east MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

North-east MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender

Green politician Maggie Chapman says Holyrood should "explore" whether children as young as eight can decide to legally change their gender, and criticised secondary school textbooks on biology.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 17, 2023, 10:48 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 12:18 pm
Photo of Derek Healey
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied

Green politician Maggie Chapman says Holyrood should “explore” whether children as young as eight can decide to legally change their gender, and criticised secondary school textbooks on biology.

Ms Chapman, who represents the North East region, suggested lowering the age limit as the UK Government stepped in to block controversial gender reform legislation in Scotland.

She previously said it would be “appropriate and beneficial” for children under the age of 16 to have the change formally recognised.

Ms Chapman, asked by broadcaster LBC if this means she would support an eight-year-old being able to make the choice, said politicians should be “looking at processes”.

What did the MSP say?

She said: “In the committee that scrutinised this legislation, we heard from a wide range of trans people who knew well before they were 16 that they were trans and I think we should be looking at processes where they can be recognised.

“That does not mean to say I’m saying we set an age at which it’s fine. I think there will need to be much wider discussions around protection.”

Ms Chapman was then challenged again on whether an eight-year-old should be allowed to “make their own decision about whether to legally change their gender”.

She said: “Yes. I think in principle we should be exploring that.”

Trans rights campaigners in Glasgow. Image: David Cheskin/PA

After noting that the voting age in Scotland is 16, Ms Chapman was asked whether she believes it should be lowered to eight.

She said: “I think we should actually look at how young people, in general, are treated across society.”

MSP slams school textbooks

The MSP was then asked about her previous comments that “sex is not binary and immutable” and whether she could provide “an example of a human being changing their biological sex”.

Ms Chapman said she is not able to do this because she does not have access to the “chromosomal make up of every single human being”.

“I’ve never had mine tested, I don’t know what mine are,” she added.

She also argued that school textbooks are a “gross simplification” on binary sex.

The Scottish Government passed changes last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.

The Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required to live in their acquired gender.

But in a statement on Monday evening, the UK Government’s Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, confirmed he will block the legislation from gaining royal assent and becoming law.

