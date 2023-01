[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dingwall & Highland Marts has announced that its livestock and implement sales due to take place this week have been rescheduled due to current weather conditions.

The sale of cattle on Wednesday, January 18 will now take place on Wednesday, January 25, while the sheep sale on Thursday, January 19 is rescheduled for Thursday, January 26.

The firm’s implement sale has also been rescheduled from Thursday, January 26 to Wednesday, February 1.