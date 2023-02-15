Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends – but kept ministers in the dark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends – but kept ministers in the dark

Stunned SNP ministers and MSPs were "caught out" as Nicola Sturgeon's resignation sent shockwaves through Holyrood.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
February 15, 2023, 7:13 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 9:52 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Stunned SNP ministers and MSPs were “caught out” as Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation sent shockwaves through Holyrood.

Party whips usually post on the WhatsApp messaging groups to alert colleagues when “big announcements” are due to be made, and often provide some detail of what will be revealed.

On Wednesday morning, however, there was no warning about what was about to unfold.

“There was literally nothing this morning. I think that caught people out,” said an SNP source.

In the dark

Even some of the most senior figures in Ms Sturgeon’s government were unaware of the plans.

One Cabinet secretary is understood to have had a “one to one” meeting with the first minister last week, during which detailed plans were discussed for later in the year.

Ms Sturgeon did not give any indication to the senior minister that there was a chance she might not be in office by that time.

“There was nothing at all. Absolutely zero talk of anything,” said a source.

“The first we got wind of it was about 9.30 this morning.”

LISTEN: The Stooshie podcast on Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation

While some SNP MSPs, MPs and their staff had seen the writing on the wall for Scotland’s longest serving first minister, most were surprised.

Peter Murrell inquiry
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell. Image: Andrew Maccoll

Some privately speculated that it might be linked to questions over a £100,000 loan given to the SNP by Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband and party chief executive.

Then there is the separate probe into alleged donation fraud of £600,000.

Others pointed to the escalating row over the first minister’s handling of gender recognition reforms.

The rumour mill is going into overdrive. Everything just seemed a bit rushed.”

“The rumour mill is going into overdrive,” one source said.

“I don’t know if there is something going on in the background here. Everything just seemed a bit rushed.”

In her speech, Ms Sturgeon said she had been “wrestling” with the decision for “some weeks”.

One close ally signalled that they had been made aware of the SNP leader’s intentions in the “last few days”.

They said: “She’s a good friend of mine. Yes, of course, I have had conversations with her.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

“We’ve often talked about the burdens of office. She is someone who would have asked, is she the right person to lead us?

“And the answer to that question at any time in the past, and in the present for me, would have been ‘absolutely yes’.

“Until the last few days… I didn’t know that this was something she was thinking about.

“I would say, for her, that she has made the right decision.”

Her friend categorically denied that the resignation had anything to do with investigations into party finances.

“If you think of someone who has been in that office for eight years, there is no down time – you’re talking about 24/7, 365 days a year,” they said.

“She is an absolute workoholic. She has been in public life, effectively, all her adult life.

“As she expressed herself, it was time for her and Peter to be able to move on.”

