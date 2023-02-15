Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland’s future without Nicola Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland’s future without Nicola Sturgeon

By Donna McLean
February 15, 2023, 7:23 pm
Nicola Sturgeon leaves Bute House in Edinburgh, dressed in casual clothes, after making her resignation announcement (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon leaves Bute House in Edinburgh, dressed in casual clothes, after making her resignation announcement (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)

It is understandable that Nicola Sturgeon has tired of daily abuse on top of the stresses of leadership, but she is a huge loss, writes Donna McLean.

I was halfway through writing this week’s column, about my lifelong love affair with Paris, when I saw the news.

Nicola Sturgeon was about to speak at a press conference at Bute House, and it seemed likely that she would announce her resignation as first minister. Paris immediately went out of my mind.

I didn’t see this coming. Certainly not today.

Sturgeon has instructed the SNP to begin the process of electing a new leader, and she will remain in office until a successor is chosen.

Scotland’s longest-serving first minister, Nicola Sturgeon is viewed by many as a very human, approachable politician. She loves reading and champions Scottish writers. She has talked with about her own experience of involuntary childlessness and menopause with refreshing honesty and transparency. This has meant a lot to many people.

She is also a formidable leader and, already today, I’ve seen an outpouring of respect on social media, from most sides of the political spectrum. I do think she is head and shoulders above many politicians, and I was – until recently – a devout Labour voter.

Of course, she has encountered a number of political challenges recently, not least the UK Supreme Court defeat of SNP plans for a fresh independence referendum, and the row over gender recognition reform, with Westminster stepping in – inappropriately, in my opinion. But that’s a whole other column in itself.

The kids were sitting beside me, eating breakfast, when I exclaimed my surprise at the news and the first thing they asked was if it was because of gender self-ID reform? I said I didn’t know. There were other things, too.

But, what I’m certain of is that the misogynistic, right-wing, abusive pile-ons day after day must take their toll.

Frontline politics is brutal in nature – especially for women

Women who work in the public domain, whether in the political arena or the media, are repeatedly targeted. I’m not remotely in the public eye and I’ve experienced only a tiny fraction of abuse, but even Twitter attacks from anonymous users gave me a wee wobble recently.

I’m very much aware that I chose to drop my anonymity of my own volition, because it began to feel like a burden. That occasionally leaves me open to online abuse.

Imagine being a female leader, imagine being Nicola Sturgeon or Michelle O’Neill. That level of daily abuse just doesn’t bear thinking about.

I also believe that a decent politician – a decent human being, in fact – steps down when their values point them that way and their heart directs them to. Just like Jacinda Ardern did recently.

Jacinda Ardern recently stepped down as New Zealand’s prime minister (Image: Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

There’s a striking similarity between her and Sturgeon. Good leaders, capable of humility, drawn to politics for the right reasons, not for lining their own pockets or selling contracts to their pals for the price of a fancy hotel.

Announcing her resignation – after more than eight years in Scotland’s top political role – Nicola Sturgeon indicated that she had been grappling with this decision for weeks, and also emphasised the brutal nature of frontline politics.

“This decision comes from a deeper and longer-term assessment. I know it may seem sudden, but I have been wrestling with it, albeit with oscillating levels of intensity, for some weeks,” she said.

“Essentially, I’ve been trying to answer two questions. Is carrying on right for me? And, more importantly, is me carrying on right for the country?”

Nicola Sturgeon is leaving with dignity

I’m not qualified to speculate on who her successor will be. I do know that I’m deeply concerned about what her departure means for Scotland and, in particular, for human rights, on which Nicola Sturgeon has a strong record.

I’m not even going to list her achievements, either in government office or in her own constituency. Other leading politicians, from different political parties, have talked of her competence, her thoughtfulness, and her advocacy.

Nicola Sturgeon plans to remain in politics, and stay in Holyrood on the backbenches (Image: Andrew Cawley)

I do know from friends who live in Govanhill that Nicola Sturgeon was viewed as being available, active, approachable, and effective on the ground. But that’s all for another day.

The real focus here, today, is that Nicola Sturgeon is leaving with dignity, showing genuine humanity and self-compassion. She is leaving as someone who is admired and respected.

Nicola Sturgeon is modelling a healthy approach to life, work and health. I wish her well. I dearly wish that the whole sphere of UK politics could embrace this model and maybe learn to be a bit more self-aware. In my opinion, that’s real leadership.

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist





Editor's Picks

Most Commented