Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation

The party had planned to meet in Edinburgh on March 19 next month.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 16, 2023, 9:47 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 9:49 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon announced she will quit. Image: Shutterstock.

The SNP’s upcoming special conference to determine whether they will fight the next UK election on independence alone has been postponed following Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation.

The party planned to meet in Edinburgh on March 19 next month to decide if the outgoing first minister’s preference for a “de facto” vote on leaving the union was the best path forward.

But Ms Sturgeon’s departure from office means the upcoming SNP leadership contest will take precedence instead, with the ballot to select her successor closing on March 27.

SNP national secretary Lorna Finn said it would be “wrong” for the new first minister to be tied to the option chosen by party members at next month’s one-day conference.

During her resignation speech on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said it would be unfair for her to sway the party’s choice on how to pursue independence when she had severe doubts about continuing.

Nominations for the first minister’s replacement close on February 24, and voting for SNP members will then begin on March 12.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Lesley Martin/PA.

It has been reported health secretary Humza Yousaf is “veering” towards entering the contest.

Finance chief Kate Forbes and former Westminster leader Angus Robertson are among the frontrunners who have been touted for the top job.

But neither has yet thrown their hat firmly in the ring.

We revealed Ms Sturgeon told some close friends she planned to step down, but kept stunned SNP ministers in the dark.

She told the nation: “Since my very first moments in the job I have believed a part of serving well would be to know almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now.”

