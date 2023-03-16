Keir Starmer backs calls for north-east investment zone after freeport snub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Keir Starmer says launching an investment zone in the north-east would be a “good idea” but warned even more must be done to help the region.

Businesses were given a major blow in January when an Aberdeenshire bid for a low-tax green freeport was rejected in favour of two other Scottish applications.

It was hoped creating a new special economic zone would create thousands of new jobs by encouraging companies to invest in the area.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced Scotland will benefit from at least one new investment zone, a similar initiative.

Business chiefs in Aberdeen have already insisted the city should be at the front of the queue after they were snubbed over freeports.

When asked if a special economic zone should be created in the north-east, Labour leader Mr Starmer said: “Anything that attracts investment is a good idea.”

But he insisted that will not be enough to tap into the region’s potential in the shift away from oil and gas to renewable energy.

He told the Press and Journal: “We need a lot more than that. There’s huge potential here in Scotland, but we haven’t got a plan for growth.

“If this brings investment into an area, then of course it is to be supported. But I think that on its own it won’t do the hard yards of being a growth strategy.”

Areas which become investment zones would get £80 million from the UK Government over five years, allowing them to give businesses tax breaks.

The policy was heavily promoted by Liz Truss as a possible consolation for areas that failed to gain freeport status after the bidding process was completed.

However, senior Tory Michael Gove hinted they could be scrapped after she quit and Rishi Sunak took on the top job.

‘Bold and imaginative’

During his Budget, Chancellor Mr Hunt said he hopes the new zones can reach the heights of London’s Canary Wharf business district.

The Conservative finance chief said applications hoping to be successful will have to demonstrate they can work with local councils and universities.

He told MPs: “To be chosen, each area must identify a location where they can offer a bold and imaginative partnership between local government and a university or research institute in a way that catalyses new innovation clusters.”

Mr Hunt added that investment zones would give “more control for local communities over their economic destiny”.