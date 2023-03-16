Keir Starmer backs calls for north-east investment zone after freeport snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keir Starmer backs calls for north-east investment zone after freeport snub

Sir Keir Starmer says launching an investment zone in the north-east would be a “good idea” but warned even more must be done to help the region.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
March 16, 2023, 3:56 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 4:19 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Keir Starmer backed calls for an investment zone. Image: PA.
Keir Starmer backed calls for an investment zone. Image: PA.

Sir Keir Starmer says launching an investment zone in the north-east would be a “good idea” but warned even more must be done to help the region.

Businesses were given a major blow in January when an Aberdeenshire bid for a low-tax green freeport was rejected in favour of two other Scottish applications.

It was hoped creating a new special economic zone would create thousands of new jobs by encouraging companies to invest in the area.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced Scotland will benefit from at least one new investment zone, a similar initiative.

Business chiefs in Aberdeen have already insisted the city should be at the front of the queue after they were snubbed over freeports.

Aberdeen missed out on freeport status. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

When asked if a special economic zone should be created in the north-east, Labour leader Mr Starmer said: “Anything that attracts investment is a good idea.”

But he insisted that will not be enough to tap into the region’s potential in the shift away from oil and gas to renewable energy.

He told the Press and Journal: “We need a lot more than that. There’s huge potential here in Scotland, but we haven’t got a plan for growth.

“If this brings investment into an area, then of course it is to be supported. But I think that on its own it won’t do the hard yards of being a growth strategy.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Image: Shutterstock.

Areas which become investment zones would get £80 million from the UK Government over five years, allowing them to give businesses tax breaks.

The policy was heavily promoted by Liz Truss as a possible consolation for areas that failed to gain freeport status after the bidding process was completed.

However, senior Tory Michael Gove hinted they could be scrapped after she quit and Rishi Sunak took on the top job.

‘Bold and imaginative’

During his Budget, Chancellor Mr Hunt said he hopes the new zones can reach the heights of London’s Canary Wharf business district.

The Conservative finance chief said applications hoping to be successful will have to demonstrate they can work with local councils and universities.

He told MPs: “To be chosen, each area must identify a location where they can offer a bold and imaginative partnership between local government and a university or research institute in a way that catalyses new innovation clusters.”

Mr Hunt added that investment zones would give “more control for local communities over their economic destiny”.

